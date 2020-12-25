Dunkin Donuts Christmas Day 2020 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

Christmas is here, and in observance of the holiday, many businesses are either closed or operating under revised hours. If you’re a Dunkin Donuts fan, you may be craving a morning coffee to keep yourself energized through the day’s festivities. Or, perhaps you’re looking to buy some donuts for your family to eat with Christmas breakfast. If you’re hoping

Many Dunkin Donuts locations across the country are expected to be open on Christmas Day, but you should call the location nearest you in advance to confirm their hour of operation on the holiday.

A representative for Dunkin’ told Country Living, “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.”

To find the Dunkin store closest to you, click here to utilize their store locator.

Keep in mind that, with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, Dunkin advises that locations may be operating under reduced hours to prevent the spread of the virus among customers and employees. If you are visiting a Dunkin location near you, make sure you are compliant with the safety measures they’ve put in place.

Dunkin Added a New Seasonal Beverage to Their Holiday Menu This Year

Dunkin is known for their season offerings, and they’ve added a new one to the menu this year: the “Sugarplum Macchiato.”

In a press release, the brand explained, “The Sugarplum Macchiato – the newest addition to our holiday espresso lineup – features the bright berry flavors of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and plum, accented by notes of vanilla, and rounded out with a sweet sugary finish. The combination of premium espresso, milk, and sugarplum flavor creates a whimsical, light-purple, layered drink that you’re sure to see popping up across social media this December.” They revealed that their culinary team has been designing the drink since late-2016.

In addition to the Sugarplum Macchiato, Dunkin is offering their classic holiday favorites, including the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, the Signature Gingerbread Latte, and the Chai Oatmilk Latte. They have also introduced a new sandwich as a breakfast item, called the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich.

Christmas Day Is a Federal Holiday, but a Number of Businesses Will Be Open

Dunkin Donuts is not the only business keeping its doors open for customers on Christmas. In spite of the fact that Christmas Day is a federal holiday in the US, select stores will be open for popular chains and franchises including Starbucks, McDonald’s, IHOP, Waffle House, and 7-Eleven.

The stock market, post office, banks, and delivery services are among the businesses closed for Christmas Day, so that their employees can spend the day with their families and loved ones.

In addition to Christmas Day, there are 9 other holidays observed as federal holidays. They are New Year’s Day (January 1), Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, and Thanksgiving Day.

Christmas Day is observed this year on Friday, December 25.

