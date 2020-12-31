Dunkin Donuts New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021: Is It Open?

New Year’s Eve is here and if you’re looking to savor the day with your favorite flavor of coffee, then you’re in luck. Dunkin’ Donuts traditionally stays open for regular business hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Most stores open around 6 a.m and operate until about 9 p.m. but specific hours may vary by location. Double-check the hours of the Dunkin’ closest to you by using the coffee giant’s store locator here. This information is also available on the Dunkin’ App.

Dunkin’ Just Debuted Extra Charged Coffee With 20% More Caffeine

Things are getting *extra*. Introducing our Extra Charged Coffee. Your favorite coffee but with 20% more caffeine.⚡ pic.twitter.com/afhNpOtsud — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 30, 2020

Dunkin’ recently debuted a new type of coffee that could come in handy on January 1, 2021, for those who need an extra boost after a long night spent awake. The company is now offering Extra Charged Coffee, which has 20% more caffeine than traditional hot and iced coffee. Dunkin’ explained in a news release that green coffee extract is the extra ingredient that provides the additional caffeine.

Dunkin’ is offering customers a discount on the new drink for the next few weeks. A medium hot or iced Extra Charged Coffee is only $2 from now through January 26. Adding flavoring or an espresso shot to the coffee will cost extra. The company noted on its website that the deal is valid at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

Dunkin’ has also introduced two new coffee flavors that were added to the menu on December 30:

Dunkin’ Midnight : New Dunkin’ Midnight is the brand’s darkest roast ever, featuring a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa and an intensely dark finish. Dunkin’ Midnight joins the brand’s core menu of coffee offerings alongside the beloved Original Blend and Dunkin’ Decaf. Explorer Batch : The first coffee blend to be introduced as part of Dunkin’s new Limited Batch Series, Explorer Batch is a medium roast featuring dark berry notes, rounded out with a smoky finish. To craft its unique Explorer Batch, Dunkin’ sourced beans from four highly regarded coffee regions, including Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Sumatra. Explorer Batch will be available for a limited time, with new Limited Batch Series coffees to be introduced throughout the year.



Dunkin’ Unveiled a New Donut for New Year’s & Familiar Snacks Are Returning to the Menu in 2021

Dunkin’ is offering a special end-of-the-holidays donut from December 30 through January 26. The Dunkfetti Donut is a confetti cake dipped in a glaze.

The chain is also offering a treat for those with more restrictive diets. Dunkin’ is adding a Gluten-Free Fudge Brownie to the menu in 2021.

Regular Dunkin’ fans will remember some of the other snacks that will be on the menu in 2021. (Specific items offered may vary by location). The company decided to bring back the following food items:

Croissant Stuffers filled with either Chicken, Bacon & Cheese, and Three Cheese

Stuffed Bagel Minis are filled with plain cream cheese and the bagel flavors available are Plain or Everything Topping

Sweet Black Pepper Snackin’ Bacon comes up in a sleeve with eight snack-sized pieces of bacon

