Eddie Hassell’s Death in Texas: See Actor’s Last Instagram Post

Eddie Hassell, an actor from Texas, has died in a shooting in his home state that may be related to a carjacking incident, according to TMZ. He was only 30 years old.

On Instagram, he called himself, “🤘🏻💀Part time Actor, full time Hooligan💀🤘🏻” According to his IMDB profile, “Eddie Hassell was born on July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas, USA as Ed Taylor Hassell. He is known for his work on The Kids Are All Right (2010), Surface (2005) and 2012 (2009). He died on November 1, 2020 in Texas.”

Hassell wasn’t very prolific on Instagram but he had been posting of late. What was his last Instagram post?

Here’s what you need to know:

Hassell’s Last Instagram Post Referred to a ‘Dream House’

His last Instagram post was made on October 9. You can see it above. He captioned it, “𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒 𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖘𝖊. #Goth #Goals #Castle #Dream #Home #Alternative #Fashion #MedievalDead #Crypt #HomeDecor.”

Other recent posts show him surfboarding and in England. In July, he wrote with a picture in England, “F**k you covid-19 🤬 ready for things to go bakk to normal so I can travel & do hood rat shizz with my friends 👽.” With a surfing photo, he wrote, “Currently Listening: “Beautiful Loser” -William Control 💀.”

You can see his Instagram page here.

Hassell Is Believed to Have Been Shot in a Carjacking

There are not many details yet on what happened to Hassell. However, according to TMZ, his representative said he died in a carjacking in Texas. The exact community and sequence of events were not yet clear.

Variety reported that Hassell was “best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film ‘The Kids Are All Right’ and the NBC TV show ‘Surface.'” Variety reported that the incident is still under investigation so the carjacking motive remains preliminary. There is no word yet on any suspect.

According to IMDB, Hassell was born in Corsicana, Texas, in 1990. His nickname, according to the site, was “Crash.” According to a lengthy interview he gave with Elle, Hassell “moved to L.A. at age 11 to begin his acting career.”

In that interview, he discussed being an avid skateboarder, saying, “Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.”

He discussed how he enjoyed “racing school” for a movie, telling Elle, “They had souped-up Mercedes, 1500 horsepowers, ridiculous stuff. We did it for a week. They had us do timed laps as we were racing each other. I have a Mustang in real life that my dad and I are working on to turn into a race car.” He also discussed meeting Ashton Kutcher in that interview, which you can read in full here.

The exact time of death is not yet clear.

