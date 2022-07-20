ESPYs 2022 Lineup: Hosts, Presenters & Celebrities

The biggest stars in athletics will be honored at the 2022 ESPY Awards. The ceremony will air live on ABC this Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

The show will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, performers, honorees and hosts. Here is what you need to know:

ESPY Awards 2022 Presenters

The ESPY Awards will be presented by a star-studded lineup of athletes, actors and singers. Ahead of the ceremony, ESPN announced the presenters include, “Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, ‘Small Axe’), Alison Brie (‘Spin Me Round’), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner (‘Saturday Night Live’), Jon Hamm (‘Top Gun: Maverick’), Lil Rel Howery (‘Free Guy’), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (‘Black Adam,’ XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’), Aubrey Plaza (‘Emily the Criminal’), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu’s ‘Mike’), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more.”

Trophies will be presented by student athletes – softball player Maya Brady and football player Kam Brown – from the University of California, Los Angeles.

ESPY Awards 2022 Attendees

Some of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment will attend the ESPY Awards.

Those scheduled to attend include, “Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma Softball), Liz Cambage (Los Angeles Sparks), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (‘Dancing with the Stars’), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury, Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Doug Edert (St. Peter’s Men’s Basketball), Allyson Felix (Track & Field), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Eileen Gu (Skiing), Madison Hammond (Angel City FC), Tobin Heath (OL Reign), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Katie Ledecky (Swimming), Chloe Kim (Snowboarding), Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), Bryce Young (Alabama Football), more,” ESPN announced in a press release.

ESPY Awards 2022 Performers & Performances

The ESPY Awards will feature a performance by country singer Mickey Guyton. Per her Instagram, she will be joined onstage by Karen Kosowski. ESPN announced House of Vibe All-Stars will provide the night’s musical entertainment.

Kansas City Chiefs’ player Travis Kelce will “provide backstage coverage.”

ESPY Awards 2022 Honorees

While fans will have to tune into the ESPY Awards to see most of the night’s winners, ESPN has announced some of the honorees ahead of time. The include, “former heavyweight boxing champion and mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage; author, athlete, and retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service presented by MassMutual; and broadcaster, hall of famer, and college basketball icon Dick Vitale will be honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.”

Sports Humanitarian Awards will also be handed out to the recipients of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, and the League Humanitarian Leadership Award.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 ESPY Awards

The 2022 ESPY Awards will be hosted by four-time NBC Champion Stephen Curry.

“I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry said in a press release. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”

During his 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, he has racked up a few of his own ESPY wins. He has previously won for “Male Athlete,” “NBA Player” and “Record-Breaking Performance.”

“Steph has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we’re thrilled to have him share his passion for sports, his wit and his boundless talent with The ESPYS,” Rob King, Executive Editor-At-Large ESPN Content, said in the announcement. ”Whether shining on the court, engaging with fans on social platforms or demonstrating a commitment to communities through varied philanthropic acts, he’s a singular performer who’ll undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of this year’s most compelling moments.”

