Euphoria’s ‘Part 2: Jules’ Special: Release Date Clues & Cast Spoilers

Euphoria’s first holiday “bridge” episode released December 4 on HBO Max (and then will release December 6 on HBO on TV.) But with the first episode now available, how long will it be until we see Euphoria‘s next bridge episode, tentatively called Part 2? The rumors are that the next one will be about Jules, which seems likely considering some of the revelations we got about Rue in Part 1. Here are the rumors and clues we know so far about spoilers, cast, a release date, and what to expect.

Zendaya Confirmed There Will Be 2 Special Episodes, But Was Quiet About What to Expect in Part 2

More than a month ago, Zendaya confirmed that they filmed two special episodes.

But she’s been quiet about what to expect from those episodes or when Part 2 will be released.

Some fans are saying that we might see Part 2 in January, but this has not been confirmed and it’s not clear where that particular rumor originated from.

There was also a rumor that Part 2 was originally going to air immediately after Part 1 on December 7, but there is no information to confirm that rumor either. Zendaya didn’t say the second episode would release the next day, only that two episodes were planned. So in summary, you likely won’t see Part 2 releasing this month, but stay tuned to HBO’s Euphoria social media accounts and Zendaya’s social media accounts, as it could release as early as January. Zendaya tends to be one of the first people to release breaking news about the show, so her accounts are good to follow for the most recent updates.

Some Clips Released During Filming Have Now Appeared in Part 1

Looking through previously released behind-the-scenes moments can help provide clues about what to expect in Part 2. The photos at this link were released during the bridge episodes’ filming. Rue can be seen wearing the same outfit that she appears in for Part 1, so those all appear to be from Part 1.

Zendaya has been dropping hints about the two new episodes for several months:

We do know that quite a few of the clips that people shared were actually from Part 1, like this one:

This was also from Part 1:

The Script for Part 2 Will Likely Be Something Taken from Season 2

More than likely, the script for Part 2 will evolve from an idea that was going to be used in Season 2. According to creator Sam Levinson in an after-credits special for Part 1: Rue, they had the Season 2 scripts written and were ready to start filming when production on everything shut down for the pandemic. He said that they ended up taking an idea about Rue in a diner that was going to be part of Season 2, and used it in Part 1 instead.

Here Are Some Possible Photos & Clips from Part 2

Fans have been sharing behind-the-scenes moments that they stumble upon for Euphoria, and some of these might be seen in Part 2. Bear in mind, however, that these are all rumors and are not confirmed to be included in Part 2.

We can safely assume that Hunter Schafer will be joining Zendaya for Part 2, given that this behind-the-scenes clip on a beach shared on Reddit did not appear in Part 1.

In fact, an interview with costume designer Heidi Bivens is part of the reason for the rumors that Jules will be the focus of Part 2. Bivens told Refinery 29 that Jules’ style will change in Season 2, noting: “She’s just had this experience with Anna in LA and is inspired by her and their experiences together. We’ve only gotten a glimpse of City Jules, with most of her scenes taking place in a suburban area that suffocates her. Now that she is setting her sights on the city, her style will follow suit with a more freeing and daring aesthetic.”

Alexa Demie posted and then deleted the following photo with Schafer on her Instagram stories around the same time. Does this confirm that Demie (who plays Maddy) will be in Part 2? Others said this might be a photoshoot for a different production, but the timing did line up closely with the share from above.

Some fans have said that other behind-the-scenes clips have indicated that Jacob Elordi (who plays Nate) might be in Part 2 also.

jacob elordi was seen filming bridge or season 2 episodes in malibu. #Euphoria #jacobelordi

It’s worth noting that based on some interviews, it appears the Season 2 script isn’t entirely set in stone and may be evolving.

Jacob Elordi did a Interview on Snapchat about a week ago. He said they haven't even started filming yet and he said the script has changed multiple times.

