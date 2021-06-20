Father’s Day at Home Depot & Lowe’s 2020: Top 10 Best Promos

This year, Father’s Day falls on June 20! Lowe’s and Home Depot continue to be two of the go-to shopping destinations when picking out gifts for the father figures in your life.

So, if you are still looking for a last-minute gift or just looking for a good deal, here are the top 10 best deals from the home improvement stores.

1. Up to 30% Off Tools & Accessories at Lowe’s

Lowe’s is offering up to 30% off of tools and accessories, including the brands DeWalt, Craftsman, Gladiator and Bosch.

Shoppers can save $70 off a two-tool brushless power tool kit from DeWalt, $87.50 off a Gladiator Gearbox Garage Cabinet and $80 off a Craftsman portable electric air compressor.

2. Up to 25% Off Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories at Lowe’s

For dads who like working outdoors, Lowe’s has 25% off outdoor power equipment and accessories. Brands included in the sale are Craftsman, Kobalt, EGO and Greenworks.

$50 off a Kobalt electric lawnmower and $40 off a Craftsman cold water pressure washer are among the sale’s highlights.

3. $200 Off Weber SmokeFire Wood Pellet Grills at Lowe’s

The collection of Weber SmokeFire Wood Pellet Grills is now $200 cheaper.

The grills’ item descriptions read, “Take your favorite recipe outside, because everything that can be cooked, will taste better grilled. With its 200-600° temperature range, SmokeFire is a true all-in-one grill that has the versatility sear steak as well as it smokes brisket, bakes pie, and everything in between.”

“And with Weber Connect, perfecting any dish has never been easier,” continues the product overview. “It’s a step-by-step grilling assistant, built into the grill, that sends notifications on everything from when it’s time to flip and serve to a food readiness countdown.”

4. $400 Off RYOBI Electric Riding Mower at Home Depot

Among Home Depot’s biggest savings is the $400 off the 48V HP Brushless 54 inch, 115 Ah Battery Electric Riding Zero Turn Mower from RYOBI.

According to the product overview, it is powered by “115 Ah Batteries and 5 High-Powered Brushless Motors” which allow the mower to cut up to “3.5 acres on a single charge.”

“This low maintenance electric riding mower provides easy and quiet cutting with no gas or fumes,” Home Depot explains. “The durable 54 in. steel deck is equipped with 3 precision cut steel blades. Combined with aggressive zero turn technology, the 12-Position manual deck adjustment provides a clean cut to your lawn every time. This mower comes equipped with armrests, ergonomic control handles and 2-cup holders for a luxurious mowing experience. The advanced control panel activates the blades, slow speed function, LED headlights, displays the battery level/run-time and even has a port to charge small electronics. The rear access charging port makes charging your rider easy when the job is done. The mower is backed by a 3-Year Warranty.”

5. Up to 40% Off Select Home Decorators Collection Vanities

If your bathroom needs a makeover, Home Depot has Home Collections vanities on sale up to 40% off the original price.

That sale makes an almost $1800 vanity less than $1100.

DreamLine, Kohler and Vanity Art are among the other bath items on sale.

6. Up to 20% Off Select Flooring and Tile

The home renovations do not have to stop with Home Depot’s latest sale, 20% off of select flooring and tile for Father’s Day only. The sale includes free shipping.

A&A Surfaces, MSI, Florida Tile Home Collection, Malibu Wide Plant and Aqua-Defy are among the brands featured.

The sale also includes underlayment options from Dekorman.

7. Lowe’s and Home Depot Have Discounted Smart Home Equipment

Lowe’s and Home Depot have both highlighted smart home equipment for the tech-enthusiast dad in your life.

At Lowe’s, that means the “Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Plug Wired or Wireless Smart Outdoor Security Camera” is only $99.99.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is now down $50 and the three-pack of the Nest Wifi Mesh Router is now 30% off at Home Depot.

8. The Milwaukee 7-Tool Cordless Combo Kit is Half Off at Home Depot

Home Depot is also discounting power toolsets. Perhaps the best deal is “M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (7-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag” which is half off. Its new total is $499.

According to the product description, the kit also includes “an M18/M12 Multi-Voltage Charger, a contractor bag, carbide saw blade, grease type y tub, T27 guard, wrench, adapter, steel blade for wood, sanding pad and sandpaper in varying grits.”

9. Select Bosch Power Tools Come With Free Battery Chargers at Lowe’s

Who doesn’t like getting things for free? At Lowe’s, a selection of individual Bosch power tools comes with its battery charger as a free gift with purchase.

The prices on the products range from $119 to $499, the most expensive of which is the “PROFACTOR 18-Volt 1-9/16-in SDS-Max Variable Speed Rotary Hammer Drill.”

10. Save Up to 30% Off Select Samsung Appliances at Home Depot

Home Depot is offering a deal of up to 30% off select Samsung appliances, including fridges, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers.

Both Samsung’s stackable washer and dryer in platinum with steam are each reduced by $301 for a new price of $698. $901 has been taken off the “28 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel.”

