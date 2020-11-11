Do Fedex, Amazon & UPS Deliver on Veterans Day 2020?

Veterans Day is today, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. While post offices and federal offices are closed for the holiday today, what happens with FedEx, Amazon, and UPS? Will they still be delivering mail today? Read on for more details.

FedEx Is Delivering Mail Today

FedEx is open for Veterans Day and delivering mail today. According to their holiday schedule, every FedEx service is available today except SmartPost, which is offering a “modified service” today. (This means that deliveries may be delayed because USPS is observing the holiday.)

As for FedEx stores, the site recommends talking to your local store to find out if they are open or changing operating hours for specific holidays.

FedEx offers some type of shipping option every day of the year, although some holiday are more limited than others. According to their holiday schedule, you can only ship on Christmas Day using FedEx Custom Critical, the only service that is available that day.

Amazon Can Technically Deliver Today, But Delivery Is Limited Because USPS Is Closed

Amazon can technically deliver for Veterans Day today, but many deliveries are dependent on USPS. Those could be delayed, because USPS is not delivering today. In a 2018 discussion by Amazon sellers, most said they don’t try to ship on Veterans Day, but just estimate deliveries to arrive the day after the holiday.

Amazon lists the holidays where hourly employees get paid time-and-a-half if they work on an Amazon holiday. These do not include Veterans Day. The holidays are New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

UPS Is Delivering Mail Today

Yes, UPS will be open for Veterans Day and delivering mail today, according to their holiday schedule. UPS pickup and delivery services will all be available, as will Freight services. However, because of the USPS holiday, services using UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations will require one additional business day.

UPS Stores will also be open. However, you might want to call your local store just to ensure that it’s operating regular hours today.

The holidays where UPS is typically closed (except for UPS Express Critical) are New Year’s, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

In summary, although the U.S. post offices are closed and you won’t be getting USPS mail today, you might still get UPS or FedEx pacakges.

Here are the other holidays where USPS typically does not deliver mail:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday

Washington’s Birthday (President’s Day)

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

All federal offices and courts will be closed today, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I (on November 11). The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, but it was replaced by Veterans Day in 1954. Today, it honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. military.

In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates