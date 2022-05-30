Which Grocery Stores Are Open on Memorial Day 2022?

It’s Memorial Day 2022! If you’re getting together with friends and family to observe the holiday, but forgot any essential items at the supermarket, you’re in luck. Most grocery stores are staying open today although some are operating on more limited schedules than usual.

Below is a roundup of some of the largest grocery chains in the United States.

Walmart & Sam’s Club

You can expect both Walmart and its subsidiary, Sam’s Club, to keep their doors open today.

Walmart is operating during normal business hours, according to Country Living.

Sam’s Club locations, however, will close earlier than normal according to its website. Sam’s Club stores always close at 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, which is two hours earlier than usual.

If you’re traveling, you can find the closest store near you and double-check its specific hours with both retailers’ online search tools. Click here to find Walmart stores and here for Sam’s Club locations.

Kroger

Kroger will be open for regular hours on Memorial Day. Traditionally, Kroger closes its doors only once per year and that is on Christmas Day.

Kroger always publishes any changes to its schedule on its weekly ads, which are distributed regionally. According to a roundup of regional ads on Kroger Addict, all of Kroger’s locations are highlighting “Great deals for Memorial Day” but no change in hours.

Kroger operates under different brand names around the country, as noted on the company website. Stores associated with Kroger include:

Ralphs

Dillons

Smith’s

King Soopers

Fry’s

QFC

City Market

Owen’s

Jay C

Pay Less

Baker’s

Gerbes

Harris Teeter

Pick ‘n Save

Metro Market

Mariano’s

Fred Meyer

Search for a Kroger store near you with Kroger’s locator tool here.

Costco

Costco is the only retailer on this list that is closed all day today for the Memorial Day holiday. The membership-only warehouse always closes for the following holidays each year per its website:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Albertsons, Safeway & Vons

Albertsons and its subsidiaries such as Safeway and Vons are open today, Today reports, and all are touting Memorial Day deals on their respective websites. However, it’s a good idea to check with your local store about modified hours for the holiday. Find Albertsons locations here, click here for Safeway stores, and here for Vons.

Albertsons Companies is “one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States” according to its website. The retailer has subsidiaries in 35 states and Washington, D.C. including:

Albertsons

Safeway

Vons

Jewel-Osco

Shaw’s

Acme

Tom Thumb

Randalls

United Supermarkets

Pavilions

Star Market

Haggen

Carrs

Kings Food Markets

Balducci’s Food Lovers Market

Food Lion and Stop & Shop

The Ahold Delhaize company owns thousands of stores operating under 19 brand names, per its website. Customers can expect brands Food Lion and Stop & Shop to be open for regular business hours today, according to Today.

Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores serving “more than 10 million customers a week across 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states,” per its website. Find Food Lion locations here.

Stop & Shop stores are found in the northeastern United States. Click here for locations.

ALDI

The discount supermarket chain always stays open on Memorial Day but closes earlier than usual. Most locations will close at 6 p.m. today. Click here to double-check the ALDI nearest you.

According to ALDI’s website, the discount grocer operates nearly 2,000 locations in 36 states and “is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.”

Publix

Publix stores are staying open for Memorial Day, Delish reports, but pharmacies are expected to be closed, per Romper.

Publix operates nearly 1,300 stores across the southeastern United States, according to its website.

Find a Publix location with its online search tool here.

H-E-B

H-E-B is open for regular hours on Memorial Day, according to the company website, as well as curbside and home delivery services. Pharmacies are also open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

H-E-B has hundreds of stores operating in Texas. Find a location near you here.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is operating during normal business hours today. Per the company website, Whole Foods only closes on Christmas Day and operates on modified hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Find a Whole Foods location near you by clicking here.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is open for Memorial Day but as Today reports, some locations could be operating on reduced hours. Find locations near you here.