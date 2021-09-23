Andrew Walker Wraps Filming a New Hallmark Christmas Movie

Andrew Walker has been busy filming a new Hallmark Christmas movie. While the movie wasn’t listed in Crown Media’s official press statement introducing the Countdown to Christmas lineup, Walker has confirmed through his social media posts that the movie has already wrapped filming.

Walker Said the Movie Is Unlike Any He’s Done for Hallmark

Walker said on Instagram that this movie is going to be very different than any he’s done for Hallmark before.

He wrote:

This script was already a special one, but I think it’s going to come together even better than we imagined. This film is unlike any @hallmarkchannel movie I’ve worked on and I can’t wait for you all to see it. 🎄 🎁

Bethany Joy Lenz replied to his post with hand-clapping emojis, as did Andrea Brooks.

One fan replied, “My Christmases are even merrier every time I see an Andrew Walker movie, Christmas or otherwise.”

Filming wrapped in mid-September.

He Revealed the Movie Is Called ‘My Christmas Family Tree’

Walker also shared the name of the movie in his post. He said it’s called “My Christmas Family Tree.”

He wrote on Instagram,” Another one in the books! That’s a wrap on #mychristmasfamilytree had such a wonderful time working with these collaborative, kind, talented, creative actors and gem of a director @jasonbourque1.”

It’s possible the title of the movie might change by the time it premieres on Hallmark.

A fan replied: “Sounds so wonderful Andrew … Im super excited to see this movie!! I do love all your movies but theres just somethin’ about Christmas that makes it even more special!!”

Another fan wrote: “So happy with your news. Can’t wait to see it. I have seen all of your movies more than any others. There is Tyler., Ryan, Cameron, Chris and more but you have your different heart catching style. Maybe it’s Cassandra’s cooking. 👏 😍xoxo”

Aimee Teegarden & James Tupper Also Star

Jason Bourque, whom Walker said was directing the movie, posted on Instagram that he had just finished shooting the film and tagged Walker, Aimee Teegarden, and Georgia Mae Orchard in the post.

Orchard replied, “Such a fun scene to shoot!”

Orchard posted on September 9 that James Tupper was portraying her dad in the Christmas movie.

On August 27, Tupper shared this photo while filming the movie and wrote, “Christmas (movie) is coming soon. #scroogegetsme.”

On August 25, Borque shared that they had just finished filming a snowy scene at a Christmas tree farm.

The movie isn’t yet listed on IMDb. However, CreativeBC does list the movie as being filmed by Front Street Pictures in Canada.

Walker has a long list of filming credits, including “The 27-Hour Day” which just recently aired, “Christmas Tree Lane” from 2020, “Sweet Autumn” from 2020, “Christmas on My Mind,” “Merry & Bright,” “Bottled with Love,” “A Christmas in Tennessee,” “Love in Design,” “Wedding March 4,” and more.

Tupper’s many credits include “The Hardy Boys” (Fenton in 2020), “A Million Little Things” (Andrew Pollock), “The Detectives,” “Big Little Lies” (Nathan Carlson), “Emma Fielding Mysteries,” “American Woman” (Steve), “Beneath Us,” “Aftermath” (Joshua), “Revenge” (David), “Resurrection” (Eric), “Mercy” (Chris Sands), “Grey’s Anatomy” (Andrew Perkins), “Men in Trees’ (Jack), and much more.

Teegarden’s credits include “A New Year’s Resolution,” “The Ranch” (Nikki), “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle,” “Notorious” (Ella), “A Change of Heart,” “Star-Crossed” (Emery), “Aim High” (Amanda), “Love and Honor,” “Friday Night Lights” (Julie), “Beneath the Darkness,” “Legend of the Seeker,” and more.

