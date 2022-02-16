Candace Cameron Bure: ‘There’s A Lot of Questions’ Surrounding Bob Saget’s Death

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure spoke with “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday, February 16, briefly commenting on Bob Saget’s death investigation and the family’s recent lawsuit to keep the records private. She reflected on how there were still a lot of questions about what happened, and that she’s trying to keep her focus on what a loving man he was.

Saget died unexpectedly at the age of 65. He played Bure’s father on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” He was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

She Said Everything That’s Recently Come Out Has Been Difficult

Bure shared in an interview with co-host Ainsley Earhardt that there are still questions about Saget’s death. You can watch the full interview here.

Earhardt asked, “The family, I know, is suing because they want everything to be private. I won’t get into that. But I wanted to know, how’s the family doing? Have you talked to his wife?”

Bure replied:

I have. I keep — yes, I keep in close contact with Kelly. And, you know, it’s — it’s been difficult these past couple of weeks because of — of more things that have come out. And there’s a lot of questions. And I’m trying honestly not to think about it in the sense that I just — I want to remember Bob and what a kind and loving and amazing person that he was. And let it be that.

She also shared that she’s had some great days since Saget’s death and other days when it just really hits her hard.

“I’m doing OK,” she said. “It’s been a little over a month. And, you know, there’s — there’s days that are great and days that it just hits you. But even — even hearing that clip from ‘Full House,’ it just brings back so many memories. And that’s when it — it grabs me. It’s a little hard to hear those clips.”

She added that Saget’s love and honesty were incredible gifts.

“He always carried his emotions right at the surface in the best of ways,” she said. “He was so emotionally available. And he just always — always let you know that he loves you. Every — every text, every phone call, every moment in person, he would give you the biggest hug. And he always let you know how much he cared about you. And that is such an incredibly powerful gift that he gave.”

Saget’s Family Is Suing to Keep His Death Investigation Records Quiet

Saget’s family filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, February 15, to block the release of records related to the investigation into Saget’s death, CNN reported. Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and their three daughters filed the suit against the Orange County sheriff and the medical examiner’s office.

The lawsuit noted, in part: “In the process of these investigations, Defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information. Upon information and belief, some of these Records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants’ investigations.”

An attorney for the Saget family, Brian Bieber, told CNN that this lawsuit sought to “prevent disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation.” Bieber said that while the facts should be public, the photos, videos, and other items mentioned in the lawsuit should remain private “out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family.”

CNN reported that Ninth Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu granted a temporary injunction.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua D. Stephany said in a public report that Saget had likely fallen backward and hit the back of his head. Stephany ruled the death an accident, CNN reported.

Some doctors had questioned publicly the extent of Saget’s injuries. A toxicology analysis revealed that there were no illicit drugs or toxins in his system. People reported that the medical examiner’s report had noted he had fractures around his eyes and at the back of his head. He also had a subgaleal hemorrhage, a subarachnoid hemorrhage, and a subdural hematoma.

Dr. Megan Ranney, an ER doctor at Brown Emergency, tweeted: “This is not a ‘slip & fall.’ This is not a minor concussion. This is MAJOR head trauma. My condolences to Saget’s friends & family. I hope that they get answers as to what really happened.”

Hi. ICYMI: This is not a "slip & fall". This is not a minor concussion. This is MAJOR head trauma. My condolences to Saget's friends & family. I hope that they get answers as to what really happened. pic.twitter.com/DtrwEAN1xZ — Megan Ranney MD MPH 🗽 (@meganranney) February 11, 2022

Dr. Sanjay Gupta told CNN that those types of injuries are more consistent with someone who fell down the stairs or was in a car accident.

Dr. Gavin Britz, the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist Hospital, said the trauma was more akin to “something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet,” Newsweek reported.

