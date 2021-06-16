Candace Cameron Bure’s Kids Are ‘Grossed Out’ by Their Parents’ PDA

Candace Cameron Bure may be an open book, but her kids wish she’d keep some things to herself.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bure shared that her children don’t enjoy seeing their parents being lovey-dovey. “I actually censor myself a lot more because I do understand that it grosses them out,” the Hallmark actress said. “Sometimes, we very innocently tease them (her children) just with kissing and stuff. They’re like, ‘Please take it somewhere else,” Bure joked.

In the past, Bure has not shied away from expressing her continued attraction to her husband. After receiving criticism for posting an Instagram photo of her husband cupping her breast, Bure did not give in to the haters.

“I love the fact that so many people had an opinion on it. It made me laugh because I wasn’t trying to make a statement,” she told Fox News. “This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we’re spicy together.”

On the podcast “Confessions of a Crappy Christian,” Bure said that her continued chemistry with her husband is something to be “celebrated as a Christian.”

Follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bure Struggled With Sex Early in Her Marriage

While a guest on the podcast “Confessions of a Crappy Christian“, Bure admitted to feeling uncomfortable with sex early in her marriage.

“For so many times, especially in the beginning, but for a few years, I would have sex with my husband thinking like, ‘Oh, my gosh, is God looking at me and, like, is this bad,” the Christian actress said.

Bure says she “didn’t know anything about sex” prior to marrying her husband Val. It was not a topic that was discussed in her family growing up. “There was such a shame culture on it that when I got married I was like ‘I don’t know how to adjust my brain,” the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” star said.

Bure says she had to work through feelings of shame about sex. “It has taken years to work through it and then understand it and enjoy it and then embrace it. Now I embrace it so much to the point that my kids are like, ‘Mom, please stop talking about sex. Please stop,” Bure said on the podcast.

Bure Wants Her Kids to Feel Like Sex Is a Gift

The Hallmark actress says she loves answering her kids’ questions about sex since that wasn’t her experience growing up.

“I’ve always been super open which is kind of the opposite of my mom because I didn’t want them to have that dichotomy in their brain about sex,” Bure said on “Confessions of a Crappy Christian.” “I’m like ‘dude, this is a gift. Like, celebrate it, know it, enjoy it, enjoy one another.”

Bure thinks that Christians don’t talk enough about sex within marriage. She says if the focus is all on abstinence and what you can’t do, how will you know what your relationship to sex should look like once you’re married?

“We don’t as a Christian culture do that well yet,” says Bure. “We don’t do that transition well.”

READ NEXT: Are Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Filming a Hallmark Christmas Movie Together?