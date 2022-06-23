Carlos & Alexa PenaVega Starring in a ‘Musical Biopic’ Movie

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega are finally going to be starring in another movie. Although Hallmark hasn’t officially announced the movie yet, producer Ron Oliver shared the good news on social media, which included a photo labeled “Confidential Crown Media.”

Ron Oliver Revealed This Will Be a ‘Musical Biopic’

Director Ron Oliver revealed on an Instagram post that Alexa and Carlos PenaVega had filmed a “musical biopic.” The photo he shared read “Confidential Crown Media” at the bottom, indicating this is likely a Hallmark movie.

Oliver wrote, “Sir Ronald, having delivered the Director’s Cut of his latest epic (a musical biopic featuring his darling Penavegas) celebrated in the usual fashion; with a Frolic Room martini, and a hug from his beloved pal Austin!”

His first photo showed Alexa and Carlos on stage together, holding hands in front of a microphone as a crowd watches on. This was the photo labeled “Confidential Crown Media.”

One person replied, “Hoping this will be a movie for Hallmark Sir Ronald! Love the PenaVegas! 🤗🥰”

One of his tags indicated the movie might have been filmed in Utah.

Three weeks earlier, he shared in a post that he had just finished filming a Hallmark movie in Utah and he could only describe it as a “perfect filming experience.”

Oliver Said the Movie Is About a Former Teen Pop Star & a Former Child Movie Star, Based on Real Life

During filming for the movie on May 26, Oliver shared a photo that Alexa PenaVega had taken of him.

And on May 25, he shared a photo with Carlos PenaVega as they spent time on set together in Utah.

In a post on April 26, here’s how Oliver described the movie: “Details to follow but suffice to say it’s a music-centric tale, featuring an ex teen pop star and an ex child movie star and was written by an ex tv teen idol based on his own life story. With a pedigree like this, it’s going to be a very interesting shoot…”

On May 4, Alexa PenaVega simply wrote that they were “off to film something really exciting.”

Alexa and Carlo PenaVegas are the stars of Hallmark’s “Picture Perfect Mysteries” movie series.

The PenaVegas once lived in Los Angeles, but they left the Hollywood life for a quieter atmosphere in Hawaii where they could focus more on their family. They made the move in 2017, they told People.

Alexa said they never fit the Hollywood mold. She told People that after their first son, Ocean, was born in 2016, they realized that their lives and their priorities were just very different from the other people around them. She said their friends were great, but they didn’t have kids and they weren’t married, so their lifestyles were vastly different

She said: “When we were living in California, there was never actually a break. The industry happens 24/7. And we thought, we need a place to go and reconnect and that needs to be our home.”

Carlos said about their Hollywood lives: “I couldn’t relate to people who didn’t necessarily agree with the way I wanted to live my life.”

In late 2021, they began living on a boat together and traveling more.

