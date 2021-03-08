Chris McNally Explains Lucas’ ‘Cruel’ Words to Elizabeth on WCTH

Chris McNally, the actor who plays Lucas on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, took to Twitter to explain the real meaning behind Lucas’ words to Elizabeth at the end of Season 8 Episode 3.

This article has spoilers for Season 8 Episode 3 of When Calls the Heart.

Lucas Asked Elizabeth: ‘What Would You Know About It?’

At the end of Episode 3, “In the Ashes,” Lucas and Elizabeth had an uncomfortable encounter.

In the scene, after Helen leaves to return home, Elizabeth reaches out to Lucas and tries to talk to him. Lucas is heartbroken over his parents’ losing their love for each other, and he wonders what that means for him, since he always admired their relationship. Maybe Helen needed to reach out first because sometimes love needs to be fought for, Elizabeth says.

Lucas tells her, “What would you know about it?”

And Elizabeth says, “That was cruel.”

McNally Explained What Lucas Meant on Twitter

At the end of the episode, McNally tweeted: “Cruel or justified? What do you think #hearties?”

After receiving a mix of responses, McNally tweeted: “Ok #hearties majority is Lucas was cruel over justified. HOWEVER, seems to be some confusion. ‘What would you know about it’ was response to E not taking her own advice with him, not about keeping Helen’s secret. Explained well here by @heartiehallmark Thx all for ur input!”

McNally explained that Lucas wasn’t angry about Elizabeth keeping a secret from him about his parents. Instead, he was angry that Elizabeth didn’t take her own advice about fighting for love.

He pointed to a tweet by the account @heartiehallmark as the best explanation of Lucas’ motives. The tweet reads: “Elizabeth just said someone should essentially make the first move but he’s been making the moves with her. His frustration with her is totally valid. She needed to hear it.”

In summary, Lucas is frustrated. Elizabeth is saying that love needs to be fought for and that people need to reach out first in order to fight for true love. But Lucas has been doing that over and over, and she’s not recognizing it. So Lucas is feeling frustrated over the whole situation.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions on How They Feel About Lucas’ Words

When McNally asked fans if Lucas’ words were cruel or justified, he got a mix of reactions. Some said Lucas was justified and how his arguing with Elizabeth and challenging her reminded them of how Jack used to be with her too.

One person wrote: “Definitely justified. I like that side of Lucas. I remember how Jack argued with Elizabeth on a lot of things and they will always end up understanding each others flaws. I am a heartie since season one and Jack is my favorite Mountie. Now I am #TeamLucas for the win.”

Others said that Lucas spoke out of pain, but will reconsider when he has time to think about it.

One fan wrote: “Lucas was hurt because his Mom didn’t tell him & Elizabeth didn’t tell him.When he has time to think about it he will come & talk to Elizabeth. I’m Team Lucas all the way,there is so many more stories we can have with Lucas. Move on from the Mountie.”

But some fans thought he was overly harsh.

One fan wrote: “I think it was a bit harsh. It wasn’t her responsibility to tell Lucas about his parents, but I wonder if there wasn’t a deeper message and he was calling her out about being afraid to fight herself. I suspect that Lucas has suspicion that Elizabeth has feelings for Nathan.”

Another fan said it was spoken out of anger and not love.

They wrote: “Hurtful…spoken out anger, not love. Idk that Lucas could have humanly responded any different in the moment though bc he is overwhelmed. Elizabeth spoke the truth about marriage, not about their own situation. Neither was thinking it through. Good job acting Chris!”

In my opinion, Lucas was dealing with a lot in this scene. He found out that his parents’ marriage was in danger, and he had modeled his beliefs about love after them. He found out Elizabeth didn’t confide in him. He was hearing Elizabeth give out love advice while still stringing him along and not recognizing that his actions were reflecting the very advice that she was advocating. His reaction was only human, but the question is whether or not Elizabeth will see that, or if this will push her closer to Nathan in the end.

