Danica McKellar & Nikki DeLoach React to Alicia Witt’s Parents’ Deaths

Hallmark star Alicia Witt spoke publicly for the first time about her parents’ deaths, and many Hallmark stars have gathered around to share their thoughts and condolences. Danica McKellar and Nikki DeLoach were among those who commented right away.

McKellar Said Witt’s Parents ‘Live on in You’

When Witt shared her feelings about her parents, she wrote in part: “they were brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny – there will never be enough adjectives to describe them.”

McKellar wrote to Witt: “All those adjectives that don’t exist to describe them… they live on in you, I hope you know that. ❤️ Alicia, so many of us are thinking of you every day, sending hugs and comfort to your beautiful heart. ❤🙏❤”

When Witt spoke about her parents’ deaths, she revealed that her parents hadn’t let her inside their home for more than a decade and continually turned down her many offers to help, including times when she tried to convince them to move.

She wrote, in part: “every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house. i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move – but every time, they became furious with me.”

She said she could only help them in ways that they would allow, and although they had plenty of money, they were also “fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls.”

Witt shared that she was still struggling with whether there was any other way she could have helped.

Authorities told Boston 25 News that hypothermia might have been the cause of Witt’s parents’ deaths, but an official cause of death has not been released.

DeLoach Said She Was Praying for Witt Every Day

Nikki DeLoach, “Been praying for you everyday. Asking God and the angels to wrap you up in their love. I am so sorry that this happened. I am so sorry they are gone. Sending you so much love. ❤️”

DeLoach is no stranger to grief. On August 1, 2021, she revealed on social media that her father had died.

DeLoach shared with fans and friends that her heart was shattered after her dad died, but she was able to be with him in his last moments.

She wrote, in part: “Daddy, You were my first love. My first words were the first words you spoke to me every morning as you scooped me up from my crib. ‘Hey there’ you would say with the biggest, most joy-filled smile. You gave the best hugs. Oh, what I wouldn’t give for just one more hug… My heart is shattered. The hurt is so deep and big that it just burns. And at the same time, I rejoice that you are no longer suffering. You are no longer a prisoner to that disease.”

In 2018, DeLoach spoke with the Alzheimer’s Association about how her father had Pick’s disease, a form of frontotemporal dementia. Her father was diagnosed the same year that her son had open-heart surgery.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s January 2022 Movie Lineup