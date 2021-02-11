This ‘Downton Abbey’ Star Is Joining Hallmark for a New Movie

A Downton Abbey star has just been announced as the leading man starring in a new Hallmark movie. Allen Leech, who played Tom on Downton Abbey, is going to co-star with JoAnna Garcia Swisher from Sweet Magnolias in a new movie called As Luck Would Have It.

Allen Leech will be the leading man in As Luck Would Have It, which will premiere as part of Hallmark’s 2021 Spring Fling lineup.

Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, shared: “JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Allen Leech are both immensely talented actors and we are delighted to welcome them to the Hallmark Channel family. Between its charming leads and lushly-authentic Irish setting, viewers are sure to be captivated by this sweet, lighthearted romance.”

In the movie, Swisher’s character Lindsey will travel to Ireland to get land for a resort. While there, she enters the town’s matchmaking festival so she can win over a local, played by Leech, who plays a role in whether she can get the investment.

The movie will be filmed on location in Ireland.

Leech Starred as Tom in ‘Downton Abbey’

Downton Abbey friends will be thrilled about Leech joining the Hallmark family. Leech played the role of Tom in the popular series. He appeared in 45 episodes.

In the series, Tom is the estate manager and former chauffeur for Downtown Abbey, according to the show’s wiki. He was a major character in the series.

Hallmark fans are celebrating Leech’s arrival on the network.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “I just found out Allen Leech is going to be in a Hallmark movie and I did a mini-dance. So no, it doesn’t take much to make me happy. Thanks for asking.”

Some fans almost can’t believe the news is real.

And others are just overwhelmed with excitement.

Leech’s other credits include Bellevue (Eddie Roe), The Hunter’s Prayer, Bohemian Rhapsody, Doing Money, the Downton Abbey movie, Surveillance, The Good Doctor, The Tudors, Rewind, Rome (Marcus Vipsanius Agrippa), Legend (Willy), Love is the Drug, and more.

Starring alongside Leech is JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Many may recognize Swisher because she recently starred in the hit Netflix series Sweet Magnolias as lead character Maddie Townsend. She’s a prolific actress though, so there are many other places you might have seen her. Her other credits include Once Upon a Time, where she starred as Ariel in seven episodes, Happy Accident, Dan the Weatherman, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World where she played Amy for 16 episodes, Fist Fight, Pitch, The Astronaut Wives Club where she played Betty Grissom for 10 episodes, The Mindy Project (Sally), Animal Practice (Dorothy for nine episodes), Royal Pains (Dr. Nina Greene), Better With You (Mia Putney for 22 episodes), Gossip Girl (Megan Smith for 18 episodes), A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride, Welcome to the Captain, Reba (Cheyenne for 125 episodes), Freaks and Geeks (Vicki), Party of Five, Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Sam for 37 episodes), and more.

