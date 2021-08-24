Erin Krakow Shares Photo of Lucas (Chris McNally) on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Set

Fans of Hallmark’s series “When Calls the Heart” are eager for all the information they can get about season 9 filming, especially where it concerns Elizabeth and Lucas. Erin Krakow, who portrays Elizabeth in the series, recently shared a photo of Chris McNally on set while he was dressed as Lucas.

Krakow Shared a Lighthearted Photo of McNally

Krakow shared the lighthearted photo of McNally, which showed him dressed as Lucas, wearing a mask for the pandemic, and jumping high off the ground. He was wearing one of Lucas’s telltale suits, but he had the jacket off and was waving it in the air as he jumped. The photo was taken on the streets of the Hope Valley set.

Krakow simply captioned the new photo: “✈️🐿.”

When a fan asked what Krakow had blacked out that was in Lucas’s hand, she replied that she didn’t black out anything — he’s carrying his jacket.

On Twitter, one fan zoomed into the photo to show the jacket.

Super! SuperChris! Super Wow! 👏❤️ And Chris can jump! Thanks Erin – So glad we can zoom Chris! This time – we don’t need binoculars 😂 Stay safe, Erin❤️#ChrisPic#ZoomfrErinIG pic.twitter.com/j7PFfxyVVq — Emie Blancaflor (@blancef) August 18, 2021

Fans are still eagerly waiting for a photo showcasing Elizabeth and Lucas together as they’re filming a scene, but that photo hasn’t yet been shared.

One fan replied: “jumping cos he got the girl 😉🙌🔥 go Lucas!!! and Elizabeth! 😍”

Another person wrote: “Just when I think he can’t get any more adorable 😍😍😍😍”

Another fan wrote: “A pic taken by you of Chris without a vest or jacket on… THIS is the content we want!”

On Twitter, fans kept hoping he was excited because Lucas proposed to Elizabeth, who said yes. But there’s been no indication from the cast or crew of that happening.

Is he jumping for joy because Elizabeth said YES! 💍❤😍🔥❤🧔👰 @ChrisMcNally_ sure can jump! I love it and him! 😍❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/CvupWhGOiP — Pamela Smith (@PamelaS89319506) August 18, 2021

A Team Nathan fan wrote a gracious note in reply on Instagram: “As much as I wanted ur character Elizabeth to choose Nathan I accept the decision that the show made to choose Lucas to be with Elizabeth I’m always open to new beginnings and possibilities I just hope that Nathan finds someone special and I wish Lucas and Elizabeth the absolute best 🙂”

She Also Shared a Photo of Elizabeth & Rosemary

Krakow also shared photos of herself standing on a ladder with Pascale Hutton, who stars as Rosemary.

Hutton joked in response: “Always trying to climb to the top 👯‍♀️”

Krakow joked back: “Thank you for not 🍑💨.”

More behind-the-scenes photos have been shared during filming for the new season.

Siobhan Devine, director, shared a photo of the crew waiting for the sun to be in just the right place before they could start filming.

She’s had three night shoots during her block of filming so far.

She also shared that they used special effects to make the stovetop at Abigail’s Cafe look like it was working.

Meanwhile, the Mercantile is stocked for season 9.

And there’s been a bit of a traffic jam in town.

Everyone’s glad to be back filming, including Minnie and Cooper.

It looks like the cast is having a lot of fun on set while they film for season 9.

Johanna Newmarch called this photo a “manic Monday” photo that “may or may not have been taken around coffee #4.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s August 2021 Lineup of New Movies