EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Candace Cameron Bure on Her Daughter’s New Lifetime Role

“Oh, I’m so proud of Natasha, she’s been working hard, and this is what she’s wanted to do for a long time.” Candace Cameron Bure gushes, “She’s been out there auditioning, being a working actor just as everyone else is. And you know, she’s making her way. She’s been doing films, and this was a great one she got with Lifetime, so I’m super proud and excited for her.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who everyone knew as the child-star playing DJ Tanner in “Full House,” now has three kids of her own. One of which, has made quite a name for herself with her own acting. Her daughter, Natasha Bure, is set to star in a new Lifetime movie “Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” which is currently filming in Tennessee.

“I’m very glad she’s out there doing her own thing, and I will happily promote all of her Lifetime movies, even though it’s the competing network. I’m her mother first so I will always be promoting them. If Hallmark doesn’t snatch her up for a Christmas movie, it’s Hallmark’s loss!” said Cameron Bure with a chuckle.

Natasha Bure just celebrated her 23rd birthday while filming her new Lifetime movie. Her mother said the two FaceTimed, and still “talk every day.” Cameron Bure publicly shared a happy birthday to her daughter with her 5 million Instagram followers.

Bure Wants To ‘Make It’ on Her Own

“She’s made a consorted effort to make sure that she does this on her own, she gets everything because she works hard, and not because she’s riding on my coattails in anyway, which is really why she doesn’t want to work with me.” says Cameron Bure, “Which is funny, she doesn’t want to be in Hallmark movies with me. That’s not to say she doesn’t want to do a Hallmark movie, but she wants to do it on her own.”

“She’s a different person than I am, a different type of actress as well. She’s going to have the different kind of roles and opportunities that maybe I didn’t or wouldn’t have wanted to do at her age. So I’m looking forward to her making those decisions for herself and finding those different roles.” says Cameron Bure.

Cameron Bure’s Clothing Line is Trendy and Modest

Cameron Bure’s clothing line debuted in April 2020, with different ‘drop’ dates for each new collection, “Every few months I have a monthly collection that comes out. So we still have the other half of the August collection that comes out next week. Then we have the September collection coming after that.” says Cameron Bure. “Its exclusive to QVC and it’s inclusive sizing from 3XS-5XL. I love that we fit all shapes and sizes and bodies and everybody deserves to look and feel beautiful and confident in their clothes. I love fashion. I’ve always loved it since I was a little girl, so this was another natural progression for me. It’s more than just having clothes hanging on a rack, it’s very personal.”

Cameron Bure spoke a lot about the values she has for herself, and how she wants to continue to uphold family values, and never wants anyone to feel uncomfortable in their clothing. She hopes her line with QVC provides that space for people, no matter their age or size, “Obviously I think they’re adorable and I’m designing them along with the team, this isn’t just something I put my name on. I’m working every day on the clothing line and designing these pieces. They’re all things I love wearing, but there is a modesty factor to them. Your cleavage isn’t spilling out, and its not so short that your cheeks are hanging out. I know these are clothes aren’t skewing to a certain age range.”

“Natasha loves all the Malibu lounge sets, and the comfy active wear, as do I. Then theres things my mom who’s in her 70s, I mean she loves the denim she loves the jean jackets and the dresses. They’re comfortable they’re really cute. They’re on trend but you’re never going to feel like you’re exposed.”

Make sure to stay up to date with Natasha and Candace on their Instagrams to know about what projects are coming next.