How to Watch Good Witch Season 7 Online Without Cable

Season 7 of “Good Witch” premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Sunday, May 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern. This season promises to bring many new mysteries, so you’ll definitely want to watch each episode as soon as you can.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch “Good Witch” streaming live or on-demand online for free:

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Good Witch” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Good Witch” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The Hallmark Channel is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Good Witch” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Good Witch” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘Good Witch’ Season 7 Preview

You can watch a preview for Season 7 in the video below.

Good Witch Season 7 Teaser: It's a Family AffairHere's your first look at Good Witch Season 7 in this official tease!! 2021-04-17T14:01:26Z

The first episode of Season 7 is called “The Party.” The synopsis reads: “Cassie and Sam’s much overdue date doesn’t go as planned when they end up stranded on an island and make a surprising discovery. Meanwhile, plans are in overdrive for Abigail and Donovan’s engagement party.”

The overall synopsis for the new season reads: “A new Merriwick mystery to unravel has Cassie, Abigail and Joy reflecting on their pasts and learning how life events have impacted them. Along with the usual Middleton fun, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store.”

There are some interesting moments in the trailer. For one thing, we know that we’ll be exploring the mystery of the purple bags more this season. The trailer also indicates that there will be a mystery involving a blood-red moon.

Catherine Bell hinted at this storyline on Instagram:

When the new season’s premiere date was announced, Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a press release: “More than a decade after first meeting Cassie and the colorful characters of Middleton, viewers continue to be enchanted by their stories. The new season has more magic, love and adventure in store for viewers than ever before and we’re excited to share it with fans.”

The press release noted about the new season:

The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie (Bell), Abigail (Power) and Joy (Barrell) at the end of last season mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel that leads them reflecting on their pasts and how learning how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges, and romance are in store, making season seven one fans will never forget.

Filming for the new season finished in February.

You can find more details about the show on Hallmark’s website, including a Good Witch family tree for the Merriwick family. If you click on each name, you’ll see more details about that family member.

The website also has a map of Middleton so you can keep track of where everyone is.

