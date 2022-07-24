Hallmark Star Celebrates Major Sobriety Milestone

Hallmark star Ali Liebert recently shared with her followers that she’s celebrating a major sobriety milestone. In mid-July, she celebrated 15 years sober.

She Said at One Point, Just One Month Clean Felt Unfathomable to Her

Liebert shared her good news on Instagram, where she told her followers that at one point, being clean for one month felt unfathomable to her. And she reminded them that she only got here by taking things one day at a time.

Liebert wrote: “Sober 15 years today ~ one day at time 🤍 it’s an astonishing number! I remember when the thought of 1 month clean was unfathomable to me.

If you are struggling with drugs & alcohol…please reach out – a helpline, a friend, anyone who can help point u in the right direction. You don’t have to do it alone. Actually it really sucks to do it alone ❤️❤️❤️”

Her followers, friends, and colleagues joined in to congratulate her in the replies.

Paul Campbell wrote, “Wow. So much respect for this.”

Emilie Ullerup replied, “You’re amazing ❤️❤️❤️ I love you.”

Caroline Lasseel wrote, “This is HUGE 👑🎉🫶🏼🎉🎉🎉 congrats ! Keep it up ! ♥️ you’ve got this ! 💪🏼💪🏼👑♥️🎉 #balancedlife #healthylifestyle #superwoman💪🏼🫶🏼👑🎂🎂🎂🎉♥️”

Sydney Doberstein wrote, “Huge congrats Ali. Such a vulnerable journey. Thank you for sharing ❤️👏”

Dennis Schmidt wrote, “Thank you for sharing your story. It gives us all strength and hope!!”

Jeanne Dagna replied, “A-mazing! As my wife says (who has 25 yrs) ‘Now, go get another day!'”

Last year, she also posted on her 14th anniversary.

She wrote in 2021: “I don’t talk about my sobriety very much on the gram… but over here in NZ…it’s my sober birthday so damn it guys I’m going to celebrate with a fancy giant coffee ☕️ & a prayer for the alcoholic who is still suffering and the sweet souls we have lost to this disease. Incredibly grateful to walk this sober life 💛💛💛 it’s not always easy…but one day a time – we can do anything. Please, please reach out if you are suffering. You don’t have to do this alone – actually it really sucks doing it alone. ❤️”

Liebert Recently Starred in ‘Every Time a Bell Rings’

Liebert recently starred in the movie “Every Time a Bell Rings” for the 2021 Christmas season. She starred opposite Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, and Wes Brown.

She also starred in “Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2” opposite Peter Porte and Tina Lifford.

Liebert’s other credits include “Family Law” (Maggie), “KAYLNA,” “One of Us Is Lyling” (Ann), “Cradle Did Fall,” “Van Helsing,” “They Who Surround Us,” “Mech-X4,” “Cooking with Love,” “When Calls the Heart” (Sofia), “Ten Days in the Valley,” “A Gift for Christmas,” “Chesapeake Shores” (Georgia), “Autumn in the Vineyard,” “Christmas Truce,” “Strange Empire,” “Bomb Girls,” “Earth’s Final Hours,” “Health Nutz,” “Harper’s Island,” “Kyle XY,” “The 4400,” and more.

She won a Leo Award and Best Actress in a Featured Supporting Role in a Dramatic Series from the Canadian Screen AWards for her role in “Bomb Girls.”

