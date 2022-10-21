Hilarie Burton & Robert Buckley Planned a Halloween Rom-Com Movie

Hilarie Burton and Robert Buckley have a script ready for a Halloween rom-com. No one has picked up the secret movie yet, Burton revealed, including Lifetime and Hallmark.

Burton Said the Movie Wasn’t Picked Up Because Halloween Doesn’t Appeal to Global Markets

Burton shared the story on a Twitter thread, and now fans really want the movie to happen. She said the movie wasn’t picked up because Halloween doesn’t have a global appeal like Christmas does.

I actually wrote a Halloween Rom-com for @robertbuckley and I to do. Pitched it to Lifetime where we’d done Xmas stuff. They passed because global markets don’t celebrate Halloween.

So if someone else wants to give us $$, pages are sitting in a drawer. https://t.co/8gUV8Cbgge — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2022

The tweet came in response to a fan saying that Burton and Buckley would be perfect for a Halloween-themed rom-com.

Emily Longeratta, senior features editor for Variety, tweeted and asked Emily Moss Wilson if she wanted to team up on the project. Burton replied, “I made her sign a blood oath ages ago!”

Michael Smith tweeted that he knew Burton had issues with Hallmark in the past, but maybe they would be interested now that things are different at the network. Smith wrote, “Maybe pitch your Halloween movie to Hallmark. Everyone deserves another chance especially when things are changing in the right way at the network.”

Samantha S. tweeted, “So many of us who adore your Practical Magic vibes/aesthetic would eat this idea up! We need more of it! 🧡🔮🍁”

Others suggested Netflix as a possible platform.

Amy tweeted, “That’s a shame because I’ve always felt that we needed more Halloween Rom-coms! Just give me my town witch and werewolf meet-cutes! Or any variation thereof. :D”

Buckley Said He Was Just Thinking About That Idea

Buckley joined the conversation, sharing he had just thought about that rom-com idea they had.

Honest to God, I was just thinking about this last week. It needs to happen. I’m putting it on my vision board immediately. https://t.co/88aT64ahOQ — Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) October 10, 2022

He wrote, “Honest to God, I was just thinking about this last week. It needs to happen. I’m putting it on my vision board immediately.”

Buckley starred as Evan on “Chesapeake Shores,” a series that Hallmark just recently canceled. He also starred in “The Christmas House” and “The Christmas House 2.”

Burton has had a less amicable relationship with Hallmark recently, and she’s very open about it. In 2019, Burton shared on Twitter that she left a Hallmark job after she insisted that a movie she was working on include diverse casting, including an LGBTQ character and an interracial couple.

“But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my Requests were honored, I was told ‘take it or leave it’. I left it. And the paycheck. S****y being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job,” she wrote.

She added that this is why she’s been such a cheerleader for Lifetime, because they listened to her concerns.

Her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, responded with words of support for his wife. He wrote: “One, I do love you in an elf costume. Two, and most importantly… @Hallmark and @hallmarkchannel?? Gross. No other words needed. #loveislove.”

Since 2019 and the incident Burton described, Hallmark has moved to increase diversity in its movies.

