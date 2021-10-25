How You Can Be Featured in a Hallmark Movie This Weekend

The Hallmark Channel is providing Christmas movie viewers with a chance to actually be on TV during the premiere of a new Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend. If you sing Gospel music, then you can enter a contest to be on TV during Hallmark’s new movie, “Christmas in Harmony,” which premieres this Friday.

Upload a Video of Yourself Singing Gospel Music & You Might Appear During Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Harmony’

The rules are simple. Make a video of you (or you with a group of people — even a choir) singing a Gospel song and upload it on Hallmark’s submission page here. Crown Media will then select a few people from the submissions and their performances will be aired during the premiere of Hallmark’s new movie, “Christmas in Harmony.”

“Christmas in Harmony” premieres on Friday, October 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Just submit your video here. The video needs to be less than three minutes long according to the submission page.

The Song Must Be in the Public Domain

As with any contest, it’s always a good idea to read the fine print to make sure you’re following all the submission rules. In this case, you must be singing a song that is in the public domain, either by yourself or with a choir.

Examples of public domain songs include “Amazing Grace,” “Joy to the World,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “The First Noel,” and “Hallelujah Chorus,” Hallmark shared.

Your recording should be 1080p HD, filmed sideways for a widescreen image. Submit the highest quality file you have, but it shouldn’t be greater than 300MB in size or longer than five minutes, Hallmark noted. You’ll also want to film in a place that doesn’t echo so you can have clearer audio.

You can read the details of the release form here.

‘Christmas in Harmony’ Stars Ashleigh Murray & Luke James

“Christmas in Harmony” has an impressive cast lined up for the Friday night movie. The film stars Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, and Basil Wallace.

The synopsis reads: “Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus – directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.”

Hallmark Is Hosting Other Contests

This isn’t Hallmark’s only Christmas contest. Hallmark is also hosting a “Very Merry Christmas Giveaway” where you can enter every day for a chance to win $10,000 for yourself and $10,000 for a friend or someone in need. There are also daily prizes being given away too.

The webpage for entering daily is here. On the day of this article’s publication, the daily giveaway was a Hallmark Channel Christmas Magic Tote Bag. The full list of daily prizes is here. The upcoming prizes aren’t always listed, but Hallmark does sometimes list who is sponsoring the prize before the prize itself is announced. For example, the Republic of Tea is sponsoring the November 2 prize.

Each day you enter, you’re entered for that day’s prize and you also get an entry in the grand prize contest. You can earn additional entries every day by sharing an entry once a day on Twitter. You can also gain an extra entry in the grand prize drawing by sharing on Pinterest between October 22 and December 26.

Hallmark’s also offering a Christmas Movie Game that’s giving away a grand prize of $10,000 and weekly $1,000 cash prizes. You’ll earn one entry for each day you sign into the contest’s website. You can also earn entries by completing daily trivia packs, premiere play trivia packs, general knowledge trivia packs, and by checking in and following the instructions within six hours of a new movie’s premiere during weeks one through nine. Earn another entry by playing the live trivia game within six hours of the new movie, taking premiere polls, earning badges, and more.

