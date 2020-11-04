Inside Actor Jesse Metcalfe’s New $3 Million Home

Jesse Metcalfe, star of the hit Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores and recent contestant on Dancing with the Stars, has just bought a new home. His new five-bedroom California home is worth more than $3 million.

He Purchased the Gated Property in Hollywood Hills

Metcalfe purchased his new home in Los Angeles, OK Magazine reported. He also has a home in New York City. The gated property is located in Hollywood Hills and is worth $3,675,000. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and is 3,457-square-feet in size.

The home’s living room has a marble fireplace and dark wood floors can be seen throughout the home, OK Magazine reported. The lavish home has a formal dining room, a built-in bar, a window wall, a wine cellar, and guest quarters. The home also has a man cave and a full gym. The chef’s kitchen boasts marble countertops, and the master bedroom has its own fireplace and private terrace. In addition to a large master bathroom with an oversized shower and a double sink, the master bedroom also has a dedicated hair-and-makeup room with a beauty station, OK Magazine reported.

You can see more photos of Metcalfe’s new home in the OK Magazine story here.

He Previously Had a Nearly $3 Million Home in West Hollywood with Ex-Fiancee Santana

Here's an insider look at Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana’s Los Angeles Home https://t.co/k8BAJlC92b via @ArchDigest pic.twitter.com/ttKvhWfmsM — E&V Toronto Uptown (@EVTorontoUptown) February 4, 2017

Metcalfe and Cara Santana recently broke up in January after being together since 2009, People reported. They first went public on Instagram with their relationship in 2013 and were ultimately together for more than 10 years. The adopted rescue dog Dexter together in 2014 and got engaged in August 2016. They had originally planned to wed in 2018, People reported. The couple broke up in January, after he was seen in photographs with other women, People reported. The two had just traveled to Europe together over the Christmas 2019 holidays.

Metcalfe and Santana had purchased a home together in West Hollywood, which was featured in Architectural Digest. Metcalfe said he liked dark and heavy architectural looks and Santana liked light and airy, so they had to find a way to combine both of their styles. In 2015, Metcalfe had purchased the $2.975 million home in West Hollywood and Santana’s name was also on the deed, Daily Mail reported. The home included a pool, a chef’s kitchen, four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a fire pit, a spa, and an outdoor kitchen. The house also has a walk-in wardrobe, a room that could double as a man cave, and more.

Also in 2017, Metcalfe purchased a West Hollywood home built in the 1920s for more than $1 million, updated it, and then sold it for $1.8 million to David Benveniste, Realtor reported. Two years later, Benveniste sold the home for $2.25 million. The home is 1,330 square feet with two master suites, each with their own bathroom.

In late October, Metcalfe shared on his Instagram that he will be leading a new installment of Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries on Hallmark. Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries has two previous movies in the series starring Sarah Lind and Metcalfe. The most recent movie, which aired on February 23, 2020, was called Riddled with Deceit. The first movie in the series was A Beautiful Place to Die, which aired in January 2020. So it’s been a long wait between those movies and the third installment.

Metcalfe is well known among Hallmark fans for his leading role on Chesapeake Shores, where he plays Trace Riley. But his prolific career also include Hard Kill, Cover Me, Christmas Under the Stars, Escape Plan 2, God’s Not Dead 2, Destined, Christmas Next Door, A Country Wedding, Dallas (Christopher Ewing), Chase (Luke Watson), Desperate Housewives (John Rowland), Passions (Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald), Dancing with the Stars, Smallville, and more.

