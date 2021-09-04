Where Was ‘Journey of My Heart’ Filmed? Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “Journey of My Heart,” premieres Saturday, September 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the coming month if you miss the premiere. The movie stars Rhiannon Fish and Darien Martin, and it features some beautiful scenes and landscapes. Where was the movie filmed? Read on to learn more about the filming locations and see cast stories.

Where Was the Movie Filmed?

The movie’s original title was “Love on the Wings of Eagles,” but it was changed to “Journey of My Heart” for Hallmark’s premiere, IMDb reported. It was produced by the Johnson Production Group. Although the storyline takes place in Alaska, the movie was actually filmed in Canada.

The movie was directed by Lucie Guest. In an Instagram post she made during filming, she tagged the movie as being filmed in Vancouver in “Unceeded Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Watuth Territory.”

A story by Vancouver Planning explains more what this means. The article notes: “The Vancouver City Planning Commission (VCPC) is committed to the process of decolonization, and reconciliation with First Nations and Urban Indigenous communities. We acknowledge we are on the unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. We thank them for having cared for these lands and waters since time out of mind, and look forward to working with them in partnership as we continue to build this great city together… The VCPC views a land acknowledgement as more than a simple statement at the beginning of events… A territorial acknowledgement is a personal commitment to, and appreciation for, the land you are in relationship with. It is a way to respect the Ancestors who cared for the land that is now caring for you. It can connect you to the medicine of the land.”

Smithsonian Magazine reported that before the land was known as Vancouver, it was part of the aboriginal communities. A treaty wasn’t signed to pass the land on to later settlers; it was simply claimed. In 2014, the Vancouver city council unanimously voted that the land still belongs to the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh nations, although that vote was largely ceremonial.

She wrote about filming the movie: “An incredible shoot, amazing team, love this crew, talented cast, dreamy locations. Thankful for the opportunity to direct this gem. 🖤”

According to her post, the movie began filming in April.

Martin joked that he “didn’t realize how challenging it would be to act and swim with full clothing and boots.”

He said he got to meet a very special pup during filming.

He shared another photo during filming too.

He revealed that he felt very blessed and this was his first leading role.

Paul Grenier shared that he learned a lot while filming this movie.

Grenier said he was very grateful for the opportunity.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “A young wildlife biologist travels to a remote Alaskan nesting area of bald eagles where she receives inspirational guidance from a Native American family and help from a mysterious wilderness guide.”

Rhiannon Fish stars as Abby. Her credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” “A Love to Remember,” “You’re Bacon Me Crazy,” “The 100” (Ontari), “Home and Away” (April), “As the Bell Rings” (Rocky), “Neighbours” (Lisa), and more.

Darien Martin stars as Eric. His credits include “Hannah Swensen Mysteries,” “Chateau Christmas,” “Altered Carbon,” “Legends of Tomorrow” (Konane), “The 100” (Royal Guard), “The Arrangement,” and more.

Ray G. Thunderchild is Jaco Thomas in the movie. His many credits include “Altered Carbon,” “Resident Alien,” “The Magicians,” “Tin Star” (Jacob Minahik), “Loudermilk,” “Blackstone” (Tom), and more.

Paul C. Grenier stars as Niko Rivers. His credits include “Colony,” “Salvation” (Secret Service), “Supernatural,” “Jamestown” (Pamunkey Core, Warrior), “The 100,” “Redemptus,” and more.

Also starring are:

Grace Dove (Ellen Rivers)

Bethany Brown (Meaghan Walker)

Marion Eisman (Alice Winters)

Dan Payne (Davis Bell)

Riun Garner (Harry Ryan)

Mark Brandon (George)

