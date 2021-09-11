Lacey Chabert Is Starring in a Castle-Themed Christmas Movie

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is filming a castle-themed movie for Christmas this year. The movie is shooting in Europe this month. Hallmark hasn’t officially announced the movie yet.

‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ Is Filming in Ireland

The movie was originally referred to as “Christmas at Castle Leslie” and now it’s being called “Christmas at Castle Hart.” According to the Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw, the movie is written by Rick Garman.

A post by West Coast Casting, which does casting calls for productions “in the West of Ireland,” requested extras for the movie while it films in Clare and Limerick in September. The post noted:

We are casting extras for a new film called CHRISTMAS AT CASTLE HART shooting around Clare and Limerick during September.In particular we are looking for men and women aged 50 and up for a ballroom scene shooting September 1st in Ennis so if you have a suit or a ball gown and fancy some dancing, get in touch with your contact details and recent clear photo. Other roles include Hotel staff, diners, villagers and pub patrons.

The casting group later clarified that they are filming multiple days, but “the ball is the big day” for extras.

Another post requesting a female stand-in sounded suspiciously like Chabert. The casting group noted: “We are casting a female standin for a lead actor in a new film shooting in Clare. Height 5ft or under Size 8 Hair colour – Dark. Shooting in Clare from August 30th for 3 weeks”

The post didn’t clarify which movie this casting call was for or the name of the actor they needed a stand-in for.

Hallmark hasn’t officially announced the movie yet and Chabert hasn’t officially commented on it either.

The Movie Also Stars Stuart Townsend

Playback Online reported that the movie is a Canadian and Irish production, and stars Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend, directed by Stefan Scaini. Additional stars’ names haven’t yet been released.

According to IMDb, Townsend’s many credits include “Grace and Grit,” “Salem” (Dr. Samuel Wainwright), “Elementary,” “Betrayal” (Jack), “A Stranger in Paradise,” “XIII: The Series” (XIII), “Robot Chicken,” “Maggie Hill,” “Chaos Theory,” “Night Stalker” TV series (Carl), “The League of Extraordinary Gentleman” (Dorian Gray), “Queen of the Damned” (Lestat), “Resurrection Man,” and more.

According to TheThings.com, Townsend was considered for the role of Aragorn on “Lord of the Rings,” but was replaced by Viggo Mortensen the day before filming.

Townsend had shared that his being replaced was unexpected, Independent reported. He said: “The director wanted me and then apparently thought better of it because he really wanted someone 20 years older than me and completely different.”

On September 3, Townsend shared a photo on Instagram from Ireland in Clare and tagged it “#filming.”

In 2019, Independent reported that he, his wife, and his children were moving to Costa Rica.

Last year, Chabert starred opposite Will Kemp in “Christmas Waltz,” one of the most successful movies for Hallmark that year, along with “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas.” She also starred in “Sweet Carolina” for Hallmark this year, along with a new installment of “The Crossword Mysteries.”

