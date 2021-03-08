Meghan Markle Wearing Princess Diana’s Bracelet

Tonight, Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will air, marking their first televised interview since announcing their engagement in 2017.

“There’s no subject that is off-limits,” the longtime television host said in a promo for Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special. The special teases a wide-ranging array of topics about royal life and parenthood, with what they have advertised as “shocking” revelations.

Markle’s making headlines again, this time for her choice of jewelry in the CBS special. Read below for the sweet detail linking the Duchess of Sussex to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana:

Markle is Wearing Princess Diana’s Bracelet

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed Markle was donning a special piece of jewelry during her interview with Winfrey: the late Princess Diana’s bracelet.

According to People, “The couple wanted Meghan, who is expecting her second child, to wear the bracelet during the interview so Diana could be with them.”

Diana famously had a contentious relationship with the royal family herself before passing away in a 1997 car crash.

Prince Harry Used Diamonds From the Bracelet to Design Markle’s Engagement Ring

While Prince William famously proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother’s engagement ring, Prince Harry made sure to include a special nod to his mother in the ring he presented to Markle.

Harry turned to Cleave and Company, the British jewelers who design for Queen Elizabeth, to create the engagement ring featuring a trio of diamonds.

“It’s obviously yellow gold because that’s her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” he said during the interview announcing the engagement.

The diamonds from his mother’s collection came from the very bracelet Markle is wearing in her interview with Winfrey.

The Suits actress added, “It’s beautiful, and he designed in, it’s incredible.”

The ring was then upgraded with a micro-pavé band, which she debuted when leaving the hospital after welcoming son Archie in 2019 and made headlines when it was noticed late at that year’s Trooping the Colours.

She paired the ring with a traditional Welsh Gold wedding band and an eternity ring Harry gave her for their first anniversary.

The Rest of Markle’s Outfit Holds Special Meaning

Along with Princess Diana’s bracelet, and the ring it helped create, Markle dons Birks earrings and a Pippa Small necklace, according to People.

She is also seen wearing an Armani dress featuring a lotus flower. Town & Country reported, “The lotus flower’s daily resurrection is certainly interesting, and surely symbolic of revival. (This makes it the perfect gift for anyone recovering from injury or traumatic experience.) But the flower also has a fascinating will to live.”

They add, “Although cultures have largely dubbed the lotus as a spiritual figurehead, it is most emblematic of the faith within ourselves. It is particularly what the Buddhist proverb, aims to edify; living life with unwavering faith, as the lotus does, ensures the most beautiful revivals.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/PST, 7 p.m. CST on CBS and the CBS App.

