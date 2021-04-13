New Hallmark Film Starring Chad Michael Murray Hires Locals as Extras

Have you ever daydreamed about being in a Hallmark movie? Well, that dream may become a reality for some residents of Eastern Connecticut this week. Citrola Casting put out an open call for extras, both SAG members and non-union actors, to be in the upcoming Hallmark film, Sand Dollar Cove.

Aspiring extras are told to expect a full 12-hour day and to be prepared for onscreen actions such as walking or engaging in fake conversation with a friend. Citrola Casting is also seeking local bands with a similar look and/or sound to The Beach Boys. Those interested should fill out a form which can be found on the casting agency’s website. The form requires applicants to provide their clothing measurements for wardrobe purposes.

Shooting for the film has already begun in and around Eastern Connecticut. On Monday, April 12th, the scene outside Stonington Town Hall was an exciting one. Film crew members, extras, and performers could all be seen at their marks, ready to shoot a dialogue-free scene. Sand Dollar Cove is not the first Hallmark movie to be shot in Stonington, CT. 2019’s Holiday for Heroes also used the picturesque town for many locations.

Here’s what you need to know about the movie.

This Will Be a Well-Known Star’s First Hallmark Film

Chad Michael Murray’s co-star for this film is new to the Hallmark family, although she is already a household name. Aly Michalka, of the band Aly & AJ and The CW’s iZombie, will play Elli, a real estate project manager on a mission to acquire beachfront property in the charming town of Sand Dollar Cove. But first she’ll have to negotiate with the handsome local who holds the deed, Brody (Chad Michael Murray).

In addition to acting, Michalka is still making music with her younger sister and bandmate, AJ. The sisters released a new single, Symptom of Your Touch, on April 9th. Their full length album drops May 7th, and its name is a bit of a doozy. Michalka joked about the title in a recent Instagram post.

The Film Is Based on a Book

Sand Dollar Cove is based upon a novel of the same name by Nancy Naigle. The movie version of the fictional town Sand Dollar Cove is in Connecticut, but the book takes place in North Carolina. Nancy Naigle voiced her support for the film adaptation of her book in a recent Twitter post.

This is not Naigle’s first collaboration with Hallmark. Her novels Christmas Joy and Hope at Christmas were both turned into Hallmark movies. Naigle’s latest novel, The Shell Collector, will be released on May 11th.

Sand Dollar Cove Is Part of Hallmark’s “Summer Nights” Movie Lineup

Hallmark will release six new original movies in May and June as part of their annual “Summer Nights” lineup. Sand Dollar Cove will premiere on Saturday, June 26th. Chad Michael Murray shared the exciting news on his Twitter page on March 22nd.

Other “Summer Nights” films include You Had Me at Aloha starring Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith and Her Pen Pal starring Mallory Jansen and Josh Sasse. Don’t miss the kickoff to a summer of amazing movies on Saturday, June 5th!

