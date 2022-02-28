Two New ‘When Calls the Heart’ Lucabeth Trailers Leave Fans Swooning

With the premiere of “When Calls the Heart” season 9 less than a week away, Hallmark is pulling out all the stops to promote the series. Two of the newest trailers showcase the growing relationship between Elizabeth and Lucas, including two heartfelt kiss scenes. The couple truly seems to be on solid ground.

To make sure you don’t miss a single news update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.

Elizabeth & Lucas Share a Kiss as She Returns Home in One Trailer

One of the new previews was shared exclusively by ET Online. You can watch it at this link or in the embedded video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the trailer, Lucas welcomes Elizabeth back from a trip to see her parents. The two embrace and share a passionate kiss shortly after she returns to Hope Valley.

Lucas asks if she and Little Jack will be OK walking home together, and Elizabeth says, “We will stretch our legs and we will take in the air.” She looks positively giddy to see him again.

“I’ll bring your bags by later,” he says. “Did I mention how much I’ve missed you?”

“I missed you too,” she says. They both just look so happy to be together again. It’s obvious that they’re deeply in love.

“Now go, you have work to do,” she tells him.

But Lucas changes his mind and says that Elizabeth and Jack are most important.

“Work can wait,” he says. “Let me walk you home.”

She asks if he’s sure, and he is. “Tell me everything that’s happened since I saw you off,” he says.

So that’s the conversation that led to the iconic clip we’ve seen where Lucas and Elizabeth are both holding Little Jack’s hands and swinging him in the air as they walk.

Another Trailer Also Reveals a ‘Lucabeth’ Kiss

But that’s not the only new trailer to reveal another Lucabeth kiss.

A short trailer that was shown on The Hallmark Channel before the three-minute sneak peek on Sunday night, February 27, also showed a Lucas-Elizabeth kiss that fans had not seen before. You can watch it in the tweet shared by a fan below.

“Long enough to know that I feel more for you than I realise”

AND a kiss

😭❤️ these two are too much to handle #Hearties #Lucabeth @erinkrakow @ChrisMcNally_ @WCTH_TV pic.twitter.com/uWPYsQ9EHF — Rachel Huxtable (@Rahogan11) February 28, 2022

In this trailer, we hear a voiceover of Lucas asking Elizabeth how long she was listening to him reading to Little Jack. She says, “Long enough to know that I feel more for you than I realized.” Then a few seconds later, we get a new video of the couple kissing.

‘Lucabeth’ Fans Are Excited About the New Season

With so many new trailers showcasing Lucas and Elizabeth’s growing romance, “Lucabeth” fans can’t help but feel excited and share their enthusiasm on social media.

Some fans are piecing together exactly when this second kiss will take place in the series.

#Hearties Love that we can put this in the proper sequence, and it doesn't hurt to have an extra moment to appreciate their love and kiss, right? #LucaBeth #Season9WillBeDivine Download: https://t.co/qpJMwBgZ8X pic.twitter.com/rFyJDnF44t — ShelbysHope (@Hisloveliftedme) February 28, 2022

Lis M wrote about the new homecoming kiss trailer: “Beautiful #LucaBeth kiss. 🥰😘💖

I have a feeling that S9E1 is going to be about L reevaluating his priorities when it comes to work & his new relationship w/E & LJ since at first he was going to let them walk home alone then changed his mind.”

Beautiful #LucaBeth kiss. 🥰😘💖

I have a feeling that S9E1 is going to be about L reevaluating his priorities when it comes to work & his new relationship w/E & LJ since at first he was going to let them walk home alone then changed his mind. #Hearties https://t.co/0RebFOcjGP — Lis M. (@LisM2019) February 25, 2022

ShelbysHope wrote, “#Hearties Love this moment! It’s wonderful! 🥰”

And about the second kiss trailer, SuzyMitchell wrote: “Love the lapel grab, pulling Lucas in closer!”

Love the lapel grab, pulling Lucas in closer! #Hearties — SuzyMitchell (@veggiecook1) February 28, 2022

To make sure you don’t miss a single news update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.