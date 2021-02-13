Hallmark’s ‘Playing Cupid’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s Valentine’s weekend movie, Playing Cupid, premieres Saturday, February 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The movie stars Laura Vandervoort and Nicholas Gonzalez, along with Ava Frica. Encores will continue to air throughout the holiday season. But where was this Valentine’s movie filmed? Read on to learn about the filming locations and more about the cast.

‘Playing Cupid’ Was Filmed in Canada

Like many Hallmark movies, Playing Cupid was filmed in Canada. One of the specific locations was Vancouver, British Columbia, according to this Instagram photo. Filming began on November 16 and wrapped on December 5.

Another filming location was Langley, British Columbia, a popular location for Hallmark films.

Vandervoort shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the movie on her Instagram. The movie wrapped in early December. The post below is from the official fan club.

Here’s a photo from the movie.

Gonzalez shared in a photo tagged as being taken in Langley that he was grateful for the opportunity to film during the pandemic.

Mia Quaranta, who also stars in the movie, shared some great behind-the-scenes moments including this one. She speaks three languages: English, Spanish, and Italian.

She tagged one photo “#gratefulheart.”

They looked like they had a lot of fun in “Hollywood North.”

She also shared a photo from when she did ADR work for the movie.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos from Frica in Langley.

The Movie Is Based on a Book by Jenny Meyerhoff

Playing Cupid is based on the book, Playing Cupid, by Jenny Meyerhoff. Hallmark has provided an excerpt from the book which you can read at this link. The link will upload a PDF.

The book is labeled as a Scholastic Book with the tagline: “Matchmaking for yourself is never easy.” The excerpt reveals the first 11 pages of the book. You can order a full copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, iBooks, Books a Million, Walmart, Target, Indie Bound, or Kobo.

Meet the Cast

Laura Vandervoort plays Kerri. Her credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, A Christmas Exchange, V-Wars (Mila), Ice (Tessa), Con Man, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Private Eyes, Supergirl (Indigo), Bitten (Elena for 33 episodes), Captain Canuck, Smallville (Kara for 23 episodes), V (Lisa), Instant Star, and more.

Nicholas Gonzalez plays David. His credits include The Good Doctor (Dr. Neil Melendez, 58 episodes), Being Mary Jane (Orlando Lagos), Undone, Christmas on the Range, Narcos, Pretty Little Liars (Det. Marco Furey), The Flash (Dante Ramon), Frequency, Bordertown, Jane the Virgin, Sleepy Hollow (Det. Luke Morales), Underemployed, Off the Map (Mateo), Melrose Place (Det. James Rodriguez), Mental (Arturo), The O.C. (DJ), Resurrection Blvd. (Alex Santiago for 53 episodes), Undressed (Andy), and more.

Mia Quaranta De La Rosa plays David’s daughter Clara in the movie. This was her first project, Media Village reported. But Nicholas Gonzalez (David) told Media Village that she was a natural.

Gonzalez said: ” I asked the director, if it was okay with her mom, I’d love to take them both out to dinner. With COVID, it’s hard, but we had all the tests, so we found the time. She was captivating and such a fun, interesting girl. I said after our meeting, ‘You just have to be yourself.’ That’s one of the most liberating pieces of advice I wish somebody had given me years ago.”

Ava Frica plays Alivia. This is her second credit on IMDb. In 2019, she played a Martian Child on Supergirl.

LaTonya Williams plays Marnie Rossmore. Her credits include Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, A Glenbrooke Christmas (Ruthie), The Babysitter, Sweet Mountain Christmas, Picture Perfect Mysteries, Love on the Menu, Travelers, All of My Heart, Beyond, UnREAL, Christmas at Holly Lodge, Wayward Pines, and more.

Aria DeMaris plays Eva Martinez, and Shadan Saul plays Andrea.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for February 2021