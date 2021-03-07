When & Where to Watch Oprah’s Interview with Prince Harry & Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for their first interview since ceasing their royal duties. Get the rundown on Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, what time it starts, what channel to watch and more.

The royal couple married in 2018 and welcomed their son Archie in 2019. They recently announced they are expecting their second child after experiencing a miscarriage last July.

It has now been roughly a year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked away from royal duties, with Buckingham Palace issuing a statement last month that their “honorary military appointments and Royal patronages” will be “redistributed among working members of The Family.”

According to Gayle King, Winfrey is saying “it’s the best interview she’s ever done.”

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A PRIMETIME SPECIAL DATE: Winfrey’s interview with the royal couple will air on Sunday, March 7.

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A PRIMETIME SPECIAL TIME: The two-hour special airs at 8 p.m. EST/PST, 7 p.m. CST.

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A PRIMETIME SPECIAL CHANNEL: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sitdown interview will air on CBS and the CBS App. ITV has secured the rights for the British broadcast.

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A PRIMETIME SPECIAL HOST: The “Queen of Daytime TV,” Oprah Winfrey will be interviewing the California-based couple. A media maven, she is known for her 25 years as the host of The Oprah Winfrey Show and creating the Oprah Winfrey Network and The Oprah Magazine.

Winfrey revealed in a clip of tonight’s special that she reached out to Markle in “February or March 2018” asking “would you please give me an interview.” While the former actress passed at the time, The New York Times reported the two met up at Kensington Palace when Winfrey was in London. Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, was then invited to the journalist’s home “for lunch and yoga.”

Winfrey attended the royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A PRIMETIME SPECIAL TOPICS: This wide-ranging interview teases shocking revelations as the promo shows Winfrey declaring, “There’s no subject that is off-limits.”

Their discussion is expected to cover their life as working royals, their decision to leave, their new life in the United States and their time parenting Archie.

As for why she is now speaking out, Markle explained, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there’s an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us and if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

The firm is another term for the royal family.

Other snippets in the promo show Winfrey asking the Suits star “Were you silent or were you silenced?” and touching on Markle’s use of the phrase “almost unsurvivable.”

It seems the discussion moves to Princess Diana’s tragic death, as Harry is shown proclaiming, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.”

