Hallmark Star Skips Her Honeymoon to Film New December Movie

One of the stars of Hallmark’s new movie, “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah,” delayed her own real-life honeymoon so she could film the romantic tale. Inbar Lavi revealed her decision on social media, and many people appreciated her dedication to her career.

She Skipped Her Honeymoon to Film the Movie

In the Instagram post shared below, Lavi revealed on October 15 that she had skipped her own honeymoon in order to film “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah” in Canada.

She wrote, “When you’re filming instead of honeymooning.”

Her followers provided her a lot of support for her decision. Many replied with words about how much they loved her.

Lavi was married in Israel in a beachside wedding with a Moroccan ceremony and fire-dancing, Kveller reported. But she skipped her honeymoon after the wedding to film the movie.

Joey Plager, executive producer of “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah,” told The Times of Israel that authentic representation was important to him when casting the film. He also shared that he wanted to strike the right balance on set between authentic and decorative.

He said: “We worked hard on this film to strike the right balance of a home that is decorated and feels festive and to celebrate traditions that are authentically Jewish.”

She Met Her Husband at a Burning Man Festival

Lavi is married to Dan Bar Shira, Brides reported. Shira works in green energy and the two first met at a Burning Man festival in 2019. They married in September 2021, almost two years later, and 400 people attended. For the reception after the wedding, they had three DJs and light shows.

Lavi told Brides that both she and her husband are very connected to their Israeli roots.

Lavi said: “We met at Burning Man so we wanted our wedding to emulate a feeling of free-flow festival. We also both love the beach so we knew it would have to have waves nearby.”

She said the color scheme was white and the theme was “Tulum meets Burning Man meets a really good cocktail.”

She said they walked down the aisle on the beach to the sounds of Israeli music.

“The Hebrew language is my favorite language and it was important for me to walk down the aisle to the sounds of homeland natives,” she told Brides. She said that breaking the glass in front of her family and friends as the sun set over the waves was her favorite moment.

People reported that their wedding incorporated traditional and nontraditional elements, including a chuppah on the beach, a henna ceremony, and a drum circle. Their first dance was a mash-up of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” by Ingrid Michaelson followed by an Elvis Presley version with their parents.

Lavi’s credits include “Lucifer” (Eve), “Stumptown” (Max), “Sorry for Your Loss,” “Imposters” (Maddie), “Prison Break” (Sheba), “The Last Ship” (Lt. Ravit Bivas,) “Castle,” “Sons of Anarchy” (Winsome), “Gang Related” (Veronica), “Underemployed” (Raviva,) and more. When the pandemic hit, Lavi created her own fashion brand with proceeds going to female-owned businesses.

