Hallmark Star Shocks Fans With Heartbreaking News

Apopular Hallmark star is making a major change in her personal life, and this will likely shock many of her fans. Tia Mowry has been acting since her childhood, and fans loved her in the Hallmark film “A Gingerbread Romance.” She has kept busy with a continuous stream of professional projects in recent years, and she has also been a dedicated wife and mom. Now, however, she is navigating a significant change in her personal life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mowry Has Filed for Divorce

According to TMZ, Mowry filed legal documents on October 4 indicating she was divorcing her husband. Mowry and Cory Hardrict got married in April 2008, detailed People at the time. They hosted 170 guests for their wedding in Santa Barbara, California, at the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore.

Hardrict told Global Grind how the two met years ago. “I had odd jobs. I worked at K-Mart during the graveyard shift doing security. I was just grinding, I met my wife during those days,” he recalled. He explained he had been waiting at a bus stop when Mowry and her twin sister drove by and offered him a ride. Mowry and Hardrict developed a friendship right away, but their romance developed slowly. “We weren’t physical, we didn’t do anything for a while to make sure this was something special and this was something real,” she told OK! Magazine. They “courted” for a year, always going out with other people with them, before even sharing their first kiss.

Closer Weekly detailed Hardrict proposed to Mowry in front of her family in 2006 as they celebrated Christmas. The couple later had a son, Cree Taylor, in 2011 and added their daughter, Cairo Tiahna, in 2018.

The Separation News Was Confirmed by Mowry

TMZ noted Mowry’s documents did not specify a separation date, and she cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the divorce. She is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s children and indicated there should be no spousal support in either direction. Mowry noted the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

As the news spread, Mowry shared a post on Instagram confirming the separation. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry added. She received an immediate outpouring of love, with her post getting nearly 200,000 “likes” in just 45 minutes, along with almost 20,000 comments. In addition, Mowry shared what seemed to be a telling quote on her Instagram stories a few hours before the news emerged. “Letting go can be painful. But, it won’t hurt as much as holding onto an illusion,” Mowry quoted, crediting Vex King.

The separation revelation thoroughly shocked many of Mowry’s fans. Some noted they were devastated for the family, and others simply expressed their disbelief.

“Actually heartbreaking for many reasons. Praying for God’s comfort to you both,” wrote one fan.

“Man this made me sad but I wish nothing but the best for you two,” added another.