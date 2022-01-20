Two Mystery Men Are Joining ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9

Two mysterious men are moving into Hope Valley in season 9 of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” and fans are already trying to figure out what roles they are going to play in the series. Matthew James Dowden and Paul Green (who, incidentally, has almost the same name as current cast member Paul Greene) are joining the new season.

Matthew James Dowden Starred in ‘The Christmas House 2’

Premiere Talent Management shared the news about Matthew James Dowden in an Instagram post, writing: “Set to premiere Sunday, March 6th at 9pm on Hallmark Channel, Premiere Talent Management’s Ava & Christian Cooper, Jaiven Natt and Kadence Roach return in season 9 after their multi-season appearances, with the new additions of Amanda Wong and Matthew James Dowden to the cast.”

Heavy has previously written about Amanda Wong joining the series.

Dowden appeared in Hallmark’s “The Christmas House 2” as Zane Ryan. His other credits include the recent 2022 Hallmark movie “North to Home,” “Advice to Love By,” “Rise and Shine Benedict Stone,” “Raise a Glass to Love,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “The Crossword Mysteries,” “Spotlight on Christmas,” “Good Morning Christmas!,” “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “The Flash,” “Hailey Dean Mystery,” and more.

According to IMDb, he will be appearing as a character named Arthur Gilchrist. IMDb updates aren’t always accurate, however, so the name of his character hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Great compilation of @matthew_dowden ! Wonder if he will retain his English accent in HV? Thanks, Rose! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/bfZEVFgZ8w — Emie Blancaflor (@blancef) January 8, 2022

You can see Dowden’s “sizzle reel” on IMDb here.

Very excited to be on the show @DesireeDeeAnne !! So excited, in fact, that somehow I’ve forgotten every detail about what happens 🤦🏻‍♂️…sorry about that 🤐😉! — matthew james dowden (@matthew_dowden) January 8, 2022

One fan wrote that they hope Molly will be interested in his character. Dowden simply tweeted back, “Very excited to be on the show… So excited, in fact, that somehow I’ve forgotten every detail about what happens…”

interesting .. he could be Fiona’s investor friend, the person behind walden/spurlock/pinkertons .. can’t rmmbr if there are any other possible new characters on the show? — HH (@lanuevanormal) January 8, 2022

Another fan guessed that maybe he could be Fiona’s friend who is investing in her business, or perhaps connected to the Pinkerton drama that began in season 8.

If he is British then I think he knows Lucas and I am leaning towards that but some people think he’s a bad guy. — Teamlucasfan (@teamlucasfan) January 8, 2022

Another fan wondered, if he’s British on the show, if he might end up connected to Lucas somehow.

Paul Green Is Appearing in Every Episode of Season 9, According to IMDb

Paul Green is also joining the cast for season 9. Interestingly, “When Calls the Heart” already has another actor named Paul Greene (but whose last name ends with an “e”) and he plays one of the main characters, Carson. But it appears that Carson may not be in this upcoming season, since Greene was not seen in any photos from the set while the season was filming.

Green appears to have a more extensive role in season 9, according to IMDb. He has an unnamed character who is listed as appearing in the first episode of season 9, continuing for all 12 episodes of the season. If accurate, then he will be a major player in the new season.

His other credits include “Blackout,” “Femme Fatales,” “TKO,” “Komodo vs. Cobra,” “Game Over,” “Entourage,” “CSI: Miami,” “Alias,” and “Lost.”

It may be confusing for Hearties to have two actors with almost identical names starring in “When Calls the Heart.” However, Greene has not made any posts on social media indicating he’s returning this season as Carson. His character left in season 8 for a medical internship that led to Carson and Faith breaking up.

