How to Watch ‘Christmas She Wrote’ Online

Christmas She Wrote premieres on The Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie will then re-air numerous times throughout the holiday season (and you can see the full schedule here.) If you don’t have cable or access to a TV and you’re interested in watching online, you can. Here’s everything you need to know.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can watch Christmas She Wrote streaming online for free:

‘Christmas She Wrote’ Preview

Hallmark’s official synopsis for the movie reads: “When writer Kayleigh has her column cancelled before Christmas, she heads home to reconnect with family. Sparks fly when she gets an unexpected visit from the man who cancelled her column.”

The movie stars Danica McKellar as Kayleigh, Dylan Neal as Tripp, and Andrew Francis as Stephen.

Hallmark’s press release for the movie describes it this way: “When Kayleigh’s (McKellar) New York advice column, Your Best Self, is the casualty of belt-tightening by the paper right before Christmas, she heads home for the holidays to reconnect with her family and consider what’s next. Kayleigh’s quiet Christmas at home gets turned on end when Tripp (Neal), the new editor in chief responsible for the decision, suddenly shows up to woo her back and make her loyal readers happy. Kayleigh’s resolute in her decision to stay put so Tripp extends his visit to try and sway her. Claiming she’s already taken a new job with her local paper Kayleigh quickly gets to work on a daily column about how to be your best Christmas self. Over the next few days as Tripp attends the various holiday activities in town highlighted in the column, he begins to loosen up and enjoy himself and Kayleigh starts to see him in a different light. An attraction between them begins to develop but a past love of Kayleigh’s (Dan Payne, MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance) resurfaces and could create a detour to their budding romance. Christmas She Wrote is from Write Road Productions Ltd. Beth Grossbard and Harvey Kahn are executive producers. Charles Cooper is producer. Terry Ingram directed from a script by Andrea Canning, with story by Canning & Lynn Keller.”

This is Danica McKellar’s first Christmas movie for Hallmark in the 2020 season. She’s known for her 2019 movie last year opposite Dolly Parton called Christmas at Dollywood. And of course, she’s best known for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years.

As for Dylan Neal, he’s well known for roles on shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Pacific Palisades, Hyperion Bay, Arrow, and Dawson’s Creek. This isn’t his first Hallmark movie either. One of his past productions was Looks Like Christmas and he also starred in the well-received Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove.

