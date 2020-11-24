How to Watch Hallmark’s New Thanksgiving Week Movies Online Without Cable

The Hallmark Channel is airing new movies every day of the week during Thanksgiving week 2020. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch these new movies by streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the show live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue + Lifestyle Extra bundle or the Sling Orange + Lifestyle Extra bundle. They both come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Schedule for Thanksgiving Week

Here’s the schedule of new Hallmark movies for Thanksgiving week. All movies premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern on their air date.

Monday, November 23: ‘Heart of the Holidays’

Preview + Sneak Peek – Heart of the Holidays – Hallmark ChannelWatch a scene from "Heart of the Holidays" starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier. 2020-11-19T02:35:23Z

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

“Career-driven Sam returns to her hometown for the holidays where she comes face-to-face with her high school boyfriend, Noah. Together they rediscover what matters most in life.”

Tuesday, November 24: ‘A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado’

Preview + Sneak Peek – A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado – Hallmark ChannelWatch a scene from "A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado," starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor. 2020-11-13T18:15:16Z

Starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor.

“Erin (Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.”

Wednesday, November 25: ‘Good Morning Christmas!’

Preview – Good Morning Christmas! – Hallmark ChannelAlison Sweeney and Marc Blucas star in the original Christmas movie, "Good Morning Christmas!" on Hallmark Channel. 2020-11-04T18:44:01Z

Starring Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas. (Sweeney and Blucas also starred in a delightful Hallmark movie called The Irresistible Blueberry Farm.) This was originally called A Bright and Merry Christmas.

“Two competing TV hosts (Sweeney and Blucas) are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.”

Thursday, November 26: ‘Christmas by Starlight’

Preview – Christmas by Starlight – Hallmark ChannelKimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell star in "Christmas by Starlight" airing on Hallmark Channel. 2020-11-18T22:43:25Z

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Annie (Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: he’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week ‘appearing’ as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.”

Friday, November 27: ‘Five Star Christmas’

Preview – Five Star Christmas – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for the original Christmas movie "Five Star Christmas" starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster. 2020-11-20T19:37:08Z

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

“After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Webster), but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.”

Saturday, November 28: ‘Christmas Waltz’

Preview – Christmas Waltz – Hallmark ChannelWatch a preview for the original Christmas movie "Christmas Waltz" starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. 2020-11-12T00:37:35Z

Starring Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church.

“After Avery’s (Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.”

Sunday, November 29: ‘If I Only Had Christmas’

Preview + Sneak Peek – If I Only Had Christmas – Starring Candace Cameron BureWatch a scene from "If I Only Had Christmas" starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie. 2020-11-17T21:51:07Z

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie.

“At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.”

