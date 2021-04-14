What Danica McKellar Loves About Candace Cameron Bure

Hallmark actresses Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure have known each other for over three decades. The pair have developed a close friendship over the years, taking photos together at events and even going to see a production of Hamilton the musical together. McKellar has said that Bure is an inspiration to her, “putting so much love, acceptance, and positivity into this world.”

In a recent Instagram post, McKellar wished Bure a happy birthday and shared some kind words about her former Dancing With the Stars castmate. In addition to referencing Bure’s “grace and incredible beauty, inside & out”, McKellar highlighted the many different ways in which their lives have intersected over the years. The two women have a lot in common and have built a bond on shared experience.

Here are all the similarities between Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure.

They Were Both Child Actors

McKellar and Bure have both been on television since they were kids. Their paths first crossed when McKellar was on The Wonder Years and Bure was on Full House. Both television programs have enjoyed recent reboots. The aptly named Fuller House ran from 2016-2020 and welcomed back almost all of the original cast, including Bure.

The Wonder Years’ reboot features an all-new cast and will air on ABC. McKellar voiced her support for the actress who will be portraying the role modeled after hers. “From what I’ve seen of your work and from what I read in the script, you’re gonna knock it out of the park! Go get em’, girl!,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

They Were Competitors on Dancing With the Stars

In 2014, McKellar and Bure were contestants on Dancing With the Stars. McKellar and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy came in sixth place while Bure and her partner Mark Ballas came in third.

The show tried to push the narrative of a rivalry between the two Hallmark actresses but McKellar quickly squashed the story. “The truth is we’re actually on great terms,” She told US Weekly in 2014. “We want to see each other do well! We’re rooting for each other, we really are!”

They Share an Ex

Part of DWTS’s coverage of a supposed rivalry between McKellar and Bure included an onscreen encounter where the actresses confirmed they had both dated Growing Pains actor, Jeremy Miller. Bure revealed that Miller had broken up with her over the phone, stating he had a new girlfriend named Danica.

Any tension between the now good friends didn’t last, though. McKellar told Access Hollywood that the teenage love triangle is water under the bridge stating, “It was a very innocent relationship at 13. I didn’t know that Jeremy left (Candace) for me!” Bure was also lighthearted about it, saying “she’s so beautiful, I can’t be mad.”

They’re Hallmark Sleuthers

Both actresses have a long list of Hallmark credits, including Hallmark mysteries. In a recent Instagram post, McKellar referred to Bure as her “friend and sister sleuther.” Bure plays Aurora Teagarden in the TV movie series Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. The latest installment of the series, How to Con a Con premiered on March 14th. In an April 1st Instagram post, Bure teased that two more installments of the series would be released this summer.

The Matchmaker Mysteries TV series stars McKellar as Angie, a successful matchmaker who finds herself investigating murder mysteries alongside Detective Kyle Cooper. The latest film in the series, The Art of the Kill premieres Sunday, April 18th.

They’re Passionate About Giving Back

Bure and McKellar also have shared values. They both seek out opportunities to give back and spread positive messages. McKellar is passionate about empowering young girls to embrace their intelligence. A math whiz herself, McKellar spoke before a Congressional Committee in 2000, emphasizing the importance of women in the field of mathematics. In 2007 she founded McKellar Math, creating books that make math accessible and fun for all students.

Bure does work with an organization called Skip1, which builds school kitchens in impoverished nations and helps feed homeless Americans. Skip1 encourages people to “skip one” thing in their day that they could live without, like an iced coffee, and donate that money to someone in need. “The whole concept is that it’s pretty easy for those of us that have much to skip something today and feed someone instead,” Bure said on Crown Media’s InSites podcast.

Don’t miss Danica McKellar in The Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, premiering Sunday, April 18th!

