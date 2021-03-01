‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Members Explain the Nathan & Elizabeth Ending

On When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 2, Nathan and Elizabeth shared a particularly intense ending that has left Team Nathan fans with a lot of hope, while Team Lucas fans are feeling worried. In an interview with ET Online, Chris McNally (Lucas), Kevin McGarry (Nathan), and Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) chat about the ending of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 2. Is this the beginning or the end for Nathan and Elizabeth?

This article will have spoilers for Season 8 Episode 2 of When Calls the Heart.

Erin Krakow Says Elizabeth Was Trying to Follow Her Gut, But Nathan Made That ‘Impossible’

In the ending scene, Nathan professed his love for Elizabeth after she told him that she couldn’t offer him anything more than friendship. She said that after what happened to Jack, losing Nathan would just be too hard. But Nathan insisted she felt the same way as he did, and professed his love just before she rode away.

Krakow talked about what was going through Elizabeth’s mind when Nathan made his big confession.

There’s a line in the scene, something like, ‘If I stay, it’ll only make things harder.’ And I think that was probably the mantra that was running through her head, that sense of, like, ‘This is an impossible situation. I’m just trying to follow my heart, my gut here, and make a decision. And you are making it impossible.’ So I think the goal there was really to just extricate herself. And even when by sitting up on that horse and Kevin cried out the way he did… It was just, it’s heartbreaking. I mean, he did such a great job, and…thankfully we were able to get the horse to cooperate.

Kevin McGarry Said the Scene Was Out of Character, But Was Part of Nathan’s Evolving Priorities

McGarry said the Nathan moment surprised him because it was a little out of character in some ways, but it also made sense.

“I remember reading the first two lines and I was like, ‘Wow, this is very out of his character,'” McGarry told ET Online. “But it goes back to that point where his life kind of changed a bit at the end of Season 7, where he’s really … reorganizing his priorities, what he wants and what he’s willing to give up to get it… It just did not go the way I think that he wanted it to go.”

The actors said they talked a lot about the scene before filming it.

Krakow said: “Kevin and I discussed the scene and what we wanted to get out of it… I think we were just like sitting in a tent together, trying to avoid the heat and the mosquitoes that were swarming us by the pond… It’s a very heartbreaking scene.”

McGarry said this his first scene to film, which made it tougher.

“I just had to be like, ‘Here’s my heart,'” he said. “The hard thing about that scene was (it was) my very first scene and at least one of Erin’s first, and it was like 10 if 11, like it was just the climax of the episode. So I think we were trying to find the right…level because we didn’t want to go…too over the top, and … we didn’t want to make it too cool. It was just kind of finding the right levels.”

McNally Said Things Will Progress with Lucas & Elizabeth Too

McNally things aren’t over for Lucas and Elizabeth, though. He said the stakes are going to be higher, and things will move from flowers to a date or physical contact.

“There are a few moments…a few events that Lucas tries to orchestrate,” he said. “You see Lucas open up a little bit and show a bit of a sense of vulnerability.”

