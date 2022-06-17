‘When Calls the Heart’ Renewed for Season 10 With One Big Change

Hearties can finally rejoice. “When Calls the Heart” has been officially renewed for season 10. Hallmark fans had been worried, since renewals for the series are typically announced during or shortly after the season finale. However, one big change was announced alongside the renewal news.

The Series Is Returning with a New Showrunner

“When Calls the Heart” has been renewed for a tenth season, ET Online revealed. This also means the show will be able to air its 100th episode during the tenth season. But one big change is happening. A new showrunner will be leading the tenth season.

John Tinker was the showrunner for the series in the most recent seasons, including season 9. However, Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Development at Crown Media Family Networks, told ET Online that Lindsay Sturman would be the showrunner for season 10. Tinker was not mentioned in the ET Online article.

Ferneau said, “We are also excited to welcome to the family our new showrunner, Lindsay Sturman, who brings her immense talent to the show.”

It was not revealed what role Tinker will be playing in the new season. Tinker previously shared some of his plans for season 10, including plans for a time jump that would have the show resuming during Rosemary’s third trimester.

“I just love this tenth season coming up,” Tinker told fans during a YouTube interview. “You’re going to have babies and weddings and people in jail and sick people… They’re lined up, we’ve just got to knock them down … in a way that will be uplifting to people and have lots of fun… Will we see Rosemary’s pregnancy? Indeed you will… The time jump…will be the second trimester, but we’ll definitely catch her in the third trimester.”

According to IMDb, Sturman, the new showrunner, has served as a co-executive producer for “Supergirl,” “Nightflyers,” and “Teen Wolf.” She’s also worked in producing roles for “Battle Creek,” “Cult,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Harper’s Island,” “Bionic Woman,” and “Close to Home.”

Fans tweeted their disappointment about Tinker not renewing, while also being excited about the renewal.

Well, that was a brief celebration. I am disappointed that John Tinker will not remain as show runner. — Julie Windsor (@juliewindsor59) June 17, 2022

No John Tinker? 😭 — Lisa Hamilton (@BionicMima) June 17, 2022

Thank you for renewing WCTH for a season 6. It just sucks that John Tinker is no longer the showrunner. — Candice (@Candi12301) June 17, 2022

Some fans are also wondering if the showrunner change is the reason why the renewal news was delayed.

I wonder what happened to John Tinker and if that was the big delay? — sjbobo (@sjbobo58) June 17, 2022

The Series Creator Said He Never Dreamed They’d Get a Tenth Season During Season 1

When announcing the series’ return, creator and executive producer Brian Bird wrote on Facebook, “So… friends, family… and all my #Hearties friends… this just happened! Never in my wildest dreams in 2013… when we first brought this world to life… did I think we would be here announcing Season 10! So humbled and grateful… and excited for the 3-million plus Hearties who call Hope Valley their second home! In these uncertain times… happy days ahead!”

#Hearties the news you've been waiting for!

Never in 2013, when we first brought this world to life, did I think we would be announcing S10 of #WhenCallstheHeart! So grateful and excited for all 3 mill of you! In these uncertain times… happy days ahead!https://t.co/2EGtSWkXh4 — Brian Bird (@brbird) June 17, 2022

Fan Annette Zoaps replied, “Could this BE any more exciting!!! Thank you for bringing WCTH into our homes for going on 10 seasons, and hopefully many more to come!”

Erin Krakow, who is an executive producer of the series and plays the role of Elizabeth, told ET Online about the renewal: “I am thrilled that ‘When Calls the Heart’ is coming back for a 10th season. With our amazing cast, crew, and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears, and stories of romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for all the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!”

Chris McNally, who plays Lucas, told ET Online: “I think that’s a very special accomplishment. Not many shows can say that they’ve gotten that far, so I’m happy to be participating in a part of it. And there’s so much more to tell with Hope Valley. So as long as they keep giving us opportunities, you get to keep going.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s June 2022 Movie Lineup