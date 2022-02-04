Title, Description & Photos for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Premiere Revealed

Fans of Hallmark’s series “When Calls the Heart” have a lot of new information about season 9 to process now that Crown Media has dropped new information about the premiere. Season 9 episode 1 will air on March 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific.

The New Episode Is Called ‘In Like a Lion’

The new episode is called “In Like a Lion,” according to a press release from Crown Media.

The synopsis for season 9 episode 1 reads:

“When Calls the Heart” season nine opens with romance and big decisions in, “In Like a Lion,” premiering Sunday, March 6 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Erin Krakow (“It Was Always You”), Pascale Hutton (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Jack Wagner (“Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6”), Kavan Smith (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Chris McNally (“Snowkissed”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”), Kayla Wallace (“Snowed in for Christmas”), Loretta Walsh (“A Picture Perfect Wedding”), Viv Leacock (“Lost in Space”), Amanda Wong (“Raise a Glass to Love”), Johannah Newmarch (“The Curse of Willow Song”), Natasha Burnett (“Love at First Bark”), Ben Rosenbaum (“It Was Always You”), Hrothgar Mathews (“Motherland: Fort Salem”). Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”). “When Calls the Heart” is from WCTH 9 Productions Inc. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers. Peter DeLuise directed from a script by John Tinker.

The synopsis is revealing some major plot points happening in Hope Valley.

First, Elizabeth left for a vacation to visit her family in Hamilton and now she’s back. Fans had hoped that at least some members of Elizabeth’s family would make an appearance in the new season. If she just visited them off-screen, however, it’s not clear if we’ll be seeing anyone.

The mayoral election is still up for grabs, so there won’t be too much of a time jump for fans. A lot of people are running for the position, so it will be fun to watch what happens in that plotline.

In addition, there’s a new investor in town who is interested in Lucas’ oil business. That should open up some potentially interesting storylines and some decisions on Lucas’ part.

To make sure you don’t miss a single update about “When Calls the Heart,” join the Hearties News Facebook group, follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page or subscribe to the Heavy on Hallmark newsletter here.

Photos of the New Season Were Also Revealed

Crown Media also released photos from season 9 episode 1 on its website, which were also shared by Spoiler TV.

It looks like Mei Sou is going to be part of the season starting with episode 1. Amanda Wong plays the role of Mei Sou. She shared a photo in a tweet and announced that she’ll be part of the Hope Valley family in season 9.

Here we see her with Faith, whom we’ve seen in some trailers for the new season too. Additional sneak peeks revealed she’s catching Nathan’s eye.

Ned and Florence are in some kind of show for the kids.

There’s a new ice cream shop in town that’s already a hit.

The Canfields are back!

Nathan will start out the season sporting his new mustache.

And Elizabeth looks happy. We see Mike Hickam’s mayoral campaign flyer behind her.

It looks like there’s some kind of big party and show going on in Hope Valley.

Bill is back!

An event is happening at the schoolhouse, it appears.

Lee is back!

We don’t see Lucas in any of these photos, but we know he’ll be a big part of the episode based on the description.

