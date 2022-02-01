‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Featured in Hallmark’s March Movie Lineup

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are already announcing their lineup of movies for March 2022. Among these is a new movie featuring two stars from “When Calls the Heart.”

A New Movie Will Star Kevin McGarry & Kayla Wallace From ‘When Calls the Heart’ Premieres on March 12

On Saturday, March 12, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace will star in “Feeling Butterflies,” which premieres at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on The Hallmark Channel, ET Online reported. McGarry portrays Nathan and Wallace portrays Fiona in Hallmark’s series “When Calls the Heart.”

(The artwork above was shared on Instagram by @susanfirthinsta and is not the official Crown Media artwork for the new movie, which hasn’t yet been revealed.)

ET Online reported that Wallace’s character, Emily, owns a butterfly business that delivers monarch butterflies to birthday parties. At one of her events, she meets Garrett, a single dad played by McGarry. He helps her business take off.

Eriq La Salle & Gloria Reuben From ‘ER’ Are Starring in the Movie on March 26

Eriq La Salle and Gloria Reuben will be starring in a new Hallmark movie called “A Second Chance at Love,” premiering on March 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel, Deadline reported.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “On the surface, Alicia (played by Nancy Drew‘s Alvina August) and Arnold’s (Jared Joseph) marriage is picture perfect, however, there is something amiss. Arnold is ready to grow their family, but subconsciously Alicia is hesitant to the idea. Rather than face the problem head on, Alicia, the self-proclaimed ‘love doctor,’ immerses herself in her divorced parents Jack (La Salle) and Brenda’s (Reuben) dating affairs by setting them each up on a blind date dating app.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ Premieres on March 6

The new season of “When Calls the Heart” kicks off on Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific, ET Online reported.

ET Online also shared a synopsis for the new season: “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.”

In a Twitter post from July, executive producer and co-creator Brian Bird revealed that season 9 is going to have 12 episodes, just like season 8 did.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Is Premiering a New Movie on March 13

On Sunday, March 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere a new movie starring Eloise Mumford and Julian Morris, ET Online reported.

The movie, called “The Presence of Love,” is about an adjunct professor, Joss, who visits her late mother’s farm in England. While there, she meets a single father, Daniel, who is now running the farm.

Mumford just recently starred in “One December Night” on Hallmark, with Bruce Campbell, Peter Gallagher, and Brett Dalton.

