How to Watch When Calls the Heart Season 8 Online Free

The premiere of When Calls the Heart Season 8 is finally here and Hallmark fans couldn’t be more excited. Of course, you’re going to want to watch the new episode as soon as possible. The episode premiers on The Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Here’s how you can watch it online.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch When Calls the Heart Season 8 episodes live or on-demand online for free:

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 60+ other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch When Calls the Heart live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch When Calls the Heart live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. Hallmark is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch When Calls the Heart live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch When Calls the Heart live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Preview

Fans can’t contain their excitement about the new season, and their hope that Elizabeth will finally make her choice between Lucas and Nathan. But that’s not the only exciting thing to look forward to this season.

In the 35-second trailer above, viewers get a look at the tough decision that Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is going to have to make between Nathan (Kevin McGarry) and Lucas (Chris McNally.) The trailer begins with Elizabeth receiving a message of hope from Rosemary as she tells her: “You lost your husband, but you will find your way.” The trailer really doesn’t give fans any indication of who she will pick or even when. But it indicates that she’s likely going to make a choice soon.

This sneak peek was released on Christmas.

Hallmark has also shared some On Location videos that you can watch below.

And just a few days before the premiere, members of the cast came together to chat with Hallmark about what to expect this season.

It’s all really exciting. The Hallmark Channel’s description for the season reads: “More surprises and challenges are in store for the residents of Hope Valley. Elizabeth’s relationships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith and Carson must make choices about their future, a new family arrives to town, Lee and Rosemary get some unexpected news, Bill is asked to return a prized possession and the whole town joins in the excitement as another wedding takes place.”

Episode 1 of Season 8 is called “Open Season.” The description for the episode reads: “Elizabeth has finished her manuscript. An unwelcome visitor stirs up trouble for Nathan and Allie. A homesick Rosemary and Lee cut their South American trip short. Faith arrives back from medical school. Clara and Jesse haven’t been getting along. Fiona has a new business venture.”

When Heavy hosted a poll in April about Lucas vs Nathan, 68.68% of respondents voted for Nathan, compared to 22.14% for Lucas. 6.31% said they simply missed Jack and neither compared to him.

But after Elizabeth’s decision has taken so long to make, fans are ready for her to finally decide one way or another. Even Krakow told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that Elizabeth realizes this season that she’s comfortable with being pursued and really takes the reins.

