When Is Lori Loughlin’s Husband Being Released from Prison?

Lori Loughlin was just released from prison on Monday, December 28, but when will her husband be leaving prison? Mossimo Giannulli still has some time to serve.

Mossimo Giannulli Won’t Be Leaving Prison Until April

Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, won’t be leaving prison until April 17, 2021, the Bureau of Prisons told WHDH. He’s serving his sentence at a prison near Santa Barbara, California, near Lompoc, AP reported.

FCI Lompoc’s website currently notes that all visitation to the facility is suspended. Giannulli had requested to serve his time at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, US Magazine reported. He wanted to be at a facility closest to his home.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months, plus two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service, and a $150,000 fine. Giannulli was sentenced to five months of prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service, and a $250,000 fine, AP reported.

Why was Giannulli sentenced to five months while his wife was sentenced to two months? Prosecutors argued at the time that he needed a longer sentence because he was “the more active participant in the scheme,” AP reported.

Loughlin served two months in prison after her indictment and guilty plea in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal. The indictment also led to her being released from her role on The Hallmark Channel’s series When Calls the Heart. In May, she and Giannulli admitted that they paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted as crew recruits to the University of Southern California. Neither daughter was a rower. The couple had said they were innocent at first, but then reversed and pleaded guilty, WDHD reported.

Giannulli’s Prison Had a COVID-19 Outbreak in December

On December 19, Daily Mail reported that Giannulli was in COVID-19 protective custody after a coronavirus outbreak affected 1,000 people at the prison. He was separated into solitary confinement as a precaution, and is allowed out of his cell for one hour a day.

Santa Barbara Public Health Department’s December 18 report on the prison indicated that 1,038 cases had occurred within the prison along with four COVID-19 related deaths. The number remained the same on December 27.

Olivia Jade Said Her Mom Was in Canada Shooting a Movie While She Was Applying for College

Olivia Jade, Loughlin’s daughter, appeared on Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch to discuss what happened. She said that she didn’t really understand what was going on when the news about the scandal first broke. She said her dad was very attached to his daughters and he wanted them to be nearby, which was part of the reason he was so focused on that particular college.

But Lori Loughlin, she said, wasn’t very involved in the application process.

“I really believe my dad has attachment issues and didn’t want us to leave California…” she said. “…My mom really for most of the time when I was applying to school, was in Canada shooting a movie. She was involved in my whole childhood but when it came to that, she was like, ‘Moss you handle it, I’m out.’ … She put off so much work to raise us. … So she felt like she got us to an age where we can handle ourselves and then she went back to working… So I think having us close to home was a big one.”

Olivia Jade told Red Table Talk that neither of her parents went to college, so the whole thing was a little too important to them.

