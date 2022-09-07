Chip Gaines Says Becoming an HGTV Star Made Him Feel ‘Like a Loser’

Just as HGTV was declaring “Fixer Upper” a ratings winner, Chip Gaines says he actually felt “like a loser.” Looking back on the 2013 debut of his hit show with wife Joanna, the superstar contractor says he had no idea how much the TV show would change their lives, and how hard those changes would be for him initially.

On September 6, 2022, Gaines sat down for an Instagram Live interview with Entrepreneur magazine’s editor-in-chief Jason Feifer to talk about navigating change. Feifer’s new book, “Build for Tomorrow,” includes interviews with famous “changemakers” in business and entertainment including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, tennis player Maria Sharapova and Gaines.

In the interview, Gaines revealed just how hard it was for him to adjust to becoming a TV personality.

Chip Gaines Says He Wasn’t Prepared For Massive Change

During the Instagram Live interview, Gaines told Feifer that when HGTV came calling, he was in his late 30s with four kids and had been working for years as a building contractor, specializing in flipping homes in Waco, Texas. Since he had always been outgoing, Gaines figured that filming their flipping process, with designer wife Joanna handling decor, would be a breeze.

But soon after the show started, he struggled with the transition from being a “real normal guy” to a sudden celebrity, realizing he’d grossly underestimated how much the show would change their lives and careers.

“It was a very distinct and very clear and very obvious career change,” he said, looking back. “I just…thought we were making a slight pivot, you know? A slight adjustment.”

When producers first started filming the show, Gaines quickly felt uneasy about spending so much of his days in a “clean shirt” with a microphone attached to him, rather than doing the construction work alongside his crew inside each house. He said he’d get home at the end of the day with “no sweat, no dirt on my jeans” and no aching back like usual — and that felt really strange.

Gaines said before HGTV entered their lives, it was common for him to come home after a “hard day’s work, mentally challenging day’s work, and then literally having to go out on the farm and do some kind of back-breaking chores for the next hour.” He’d then take a late shower, and go to bed knowing he’d “earned his keep” that day.

So, the shift to standing around in a clean shirt with cameras on him, not connecting with and working alongside the renovation crews like usual, was challenging for him.

“I felt to some degree like a loser,” Gaines said. “Like I hadn’t actually accomplished throughout that day’s work because it didn’t remind me of the day’s work I had grown accustomed to.”

Recalling how out of sorts he felt, Gaines said, “It was my equivalent to a midlife crisis. I didn’t need to go buy a Porsche and I didn’t run off with somebody and move to, you know, to France! But I did kind of feel this kind of awkward worthlessness, sense of loss, you know, disconnection. And over the years, I’ve just tried to reconnect.”

Gaines Had to Make Some Changes to Find His Way Again

Gaines told Feifer that it took a couple of seasons for him to get into the groove and make changes that made him more comfortable with his new role. For one thing, to reclaim his identity, he wanted to get his hands dirty again and not be treated differently by the crews he’d always worked alongside.

“I would walk into these projects and because they had seen me on the television show or their wives were huge fans, or they had heard this thing or that thing, it was ‘Oh man! Chip Gaines!” he said. “I’d walk in and be like boys, there needs to be no awestruckness. Just give me a hammer. Let me see. How can I help? What can I do to be useful? You know, nobody needs to take pictures. Nobody needs to, you know, be excited about this.”

Gaines said he also needed to reframe the experience in his own mind, looking at all the things he’d gained and not just what he’d lost.

“This opportunity, which was the television show, led to so many other amazing opportunities,” he told Feifer. “I started realizing, man, I’m getting an education in the TV business. And here again, fast forward, we own a magazine. We own a network. I mean, it’s hard to believe that we’ve been given these types of opportunities, and they all stem from that thing that, you know, cry me a river — I used to think of as this wild negative, this sad thought, but instead, it just allowed us to kind of pivot into another industry.”

Gaines, who launched Magnolia Network with Joanna in January, said he now sees that even if he’s not personally working all day long to build houses, he feels that his ever-evolving work is still about building good things.

“I don’t build houses maybe in the practical, literal, technical sense like I used to do, but boy, we’re building something,” Gaines said. “We’re building businesses, we’re building a brand that we’re really proud of… there’s so much to be proud of.”