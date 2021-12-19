When Does Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Launch on Cable TV?

Chip and Joanna Gaines are headed back to television with the cable launch of their Magnolia Network. Discovery announced it will take over the DIY Network on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with the linear premiere of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” at 9 p.m. Eastern time and 6 p.m. Pacific time.

Sharing a promo on Instagram, Joanna wrote, “Some of your favorite shows are coming to TV on January 5th! Get ready to watch stories that inspire as DIY Network becomes @magnolianetwork.”

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” the former HGTV stars said in a press release. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network, and we’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

The Magnolia Network will automatically be available to anyone with the DIY Network in their existing television package when the channel rebrands in 2022. According to Discovery, its “inaugural linear slate” will feature Magnolia Network originals, such as “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines,” “Restoration Road with Clint Harp,” “Home Work,” “The Lost Kitchen,” “Family Dinner,” “The Johnnyswim Show” and “Super Dad.” It will also be home to the complete library of “Fixer Upper” and air episodes of “This Old House.”

The Magnolia Network Debuted Digitally in July 2021

Magnolia Network originals are currently available to be streamed on discovery+ and the Magnolia App, which launched on July 15, 2021. Their digital platform was originally intended to follow the channel’s debut but network plans were altered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our original plan was to launch in cable and follow in a streaming environment, but the most unconventional of years dealt us challenges and opportunities we never could have foreseen. We flipped that plan on its head—and in doing so had the exciting opportunity to share a robust preview of Magnolia Network with an audience we’ve been so eager to share our work with,” Magnolia Network President Allison Page said in a February 2021 press release. “And while the timing of our plan has changed, our consistent and steady mission from day one remains the same: to create unique, compelling, and inspiring content that reflects and embodies the Magnolia brand consumers know and love. That full vision will be complete in January 2022 with the launch of the linear network. As Chip and Jo have said from the beginning, there are so many stories waiting to be told and we can’t wait to share them!”

The Magnolia Network Is Named After the Couple’s Original Shop

Chip and Joanna Gaines first rose to fame with their hit show “Fixer Upper.” Since then, they have expanded their Magnolia brand to include a shopping-and-dining compound in their town of Waco, Texas, as well as decor, books, a magazine and now a network.

The Magnolia name originates from the store they opened in 2003. Ahead of the network’s digital launch, Joanna wrote on Instagram, “Never in a million years did I think this little shop we opened in 2003 called Magnolia would one day have the word ‘network’ after it. I still can’t fully take it all in, but I’m thankful for everything that led us to this point—both the small, simple moments and also the big, exciting and difficult ones.”

