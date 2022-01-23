Christina Haack Claps Back at Critics of Her Relationship

Christina Haack has no time for criticism of her engagement to Josh Hall. The HGTV star did not mince words in an Instagram post on January 16, 2022.

The “Christina on the Coast” star shared a photo with her fiance in Cabo San Lucas. She captioned the post, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.” She also included the heart, lock and key emojis.

Haack has since edited the post’s caption, only listing the sun, heart, whale, key and lock emojis.

The couple confirmed their engagement in September 2021, months after going public with their relationship in July. The 38-year-old was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa and “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host Ant Anstead.

Hall shared a photo from the same vacation on his Instagram account. He captioned a photo of the couple kissing, “True love is rare, so go for it. Fear controls you, so face it. Time is precious, so indulge it. Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. Never settle for less than you deserve. We only get one life, so don’t waste a moment of it.”

The response to her post was mixed.

One commenter wrote, “Time will tell ….” and another warned “Hope you are sure!! Too much too soon can burn out soon.”

Still, some followers shared their own whirlwind stories. As one fan wrote, “My parents met and were married 3 months later, stayed blissfully married for 40 years before my mothers passing. Love is love, there’s no time frame. I’m happy for you.”

The Couple Sparked Rumors of Marriage

Haack and Hall sparked rumors that they secretly married thanks to her January 14, 2022 post on Instagram. As she captioned a photo of the pair, “​​1.14.22 Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh,” with the heart and infinity emojis.

She has since deleted the date, but not before fans suggested the two already wed.

As one commenter wrote, “The date is noted in the caption.. white bikini.. [infinity symbol] .. [shrug emoji] maybe we should be congratulating you guys!!!!”

“I see a ring,” another follower commented, adding heart-eyes emojis.

Another comment suggested the pair were on their honeymoon, writing, “Honeymoon ?! I’m guessing ! Congratulations if so !!! [arrow through heart emoji] Happy looks good on you . Christina . [two heart emojis].”

Haack Finalized Her 2nd Divorce in June 2021

Haack finalized her divorce from Anstead in June 2021. The former couple was first linked in October 2017 and surprised friends, family, and fans when they got married in a secret ceremony on December 22, 2018.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Haack and Anstead divided up their assets in private. They agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their son, Hudson, and not provide any spousal support.

Haack also shares her daughter Taylor and son Brayden from her first marriage to El Moussa.

Both of her ex-husbands have also moved on. El Moussa is now married to “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young and Anstead is dating actress Renee Zellweger.

READ NEXT: Drew Scott Reveals He Underwent Surgery