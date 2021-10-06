Why Christina Haack Gave Away Her Family Dog

Christina Haack is addressing fan questions about the absence of her rottweiler, Biggie.

The “Flip or Flop” host took to Instagram on October 4 to share a photo lounging with her sons – Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2 – while a white dog named Stella sat on her lap. She captioned the post, “Sunsets with my boys and sweet girl lapdog.”

Her comment section was soon flooded with inquires and theories about Biggie’s whereabouts, with one person writing, “What happened to biggie!”

In her response, Haack explained, “Due to behavioral issues, I made the hard decision to have Biggie re-homed in the best interest of my children.”

Haack is also a mom to daughter Taylor, 11, and a dog mom to a French bulldog, Cash.

According to People, the HGTV star introduced Biggie on Instagram on December 28, 2021. In the since-deleted post, she shared a photo of the puppy with the caption, “Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family – Biggie. We are all obsessed and in love.”

Any other references to him on her account have also been scrubbed.

Fans Supported Haack’s Decision to Rehome Biggie

Haack’s statement was met with different reactions, though many comments were supportive.

Some fans who had been asking about the missing canine for weeks seemed happy to finally know. As one follower wrote, “I’m glad she addressed….I have asked a few times.”

In her defense, other followers argued she did not need to provide an explanation. One person wrote that it was “HER BUSINESS.”

Many shared support and praised her for prioritizing her children. “it’s so hard to have to make that decision but it’s the best situation for everyone, protecting first your children but also protecting Biggie!” someone commented. “Thank you for ensuring everybody is happy and safe!”

Amidst the comments were people who experienced similar situations and also chose to rehome their pets.

“It’s a hard call but I’ve had to make a decision like that too about a previous dog that became dangerous and it tried to literally kill my other dog,” shared another fan. “I totally understand. I’m glad you’re happy and doing well.”

Haack Is Engaged to Joshua Hall

Haack’s home life is getting another major shakeup after the “Christina on the Coast” star confirmed her engagement to Joshua Hall.

Rumors of impending nuptials started swirling in August after TMZ reported the reality personality deleted photos featuring a ring.

She finally made the announcement on September 20, sharing photos from a vacation to Mexico. The third photo in the Instagram slideshow showed off the sparkler and she included the ring emoji in the caption.

The 38-year-old also added the ring emoji and her fiance’s name to her Instagram bio.

The pair confirmed their relationship in July, with Haack writing on Instagram that they met “this past spring.”

This will be her third marriage – previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. Her second divorce was finalized in June, months after she announced their split in September 2020.

Both of her exes have also moved on, with El Moussa expected to marry “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young this month and Anstead dating actress Renee Zellweger after meeting on “Celebrity IOU Joyride.”

