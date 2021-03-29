Christina Haack Shares Flirty Exchange With Ex-Husband

C

hristina Haack (formerly Anstead) and Tarek El Moussa exchanged playful banter while walking down the street. The exchange was captured and shared on Haack’s Instagram Story.

In the post captioned, The New Vanilla Ice, Haack follows El Moussa with her camera. El Moussa is sporting slacks, a baseball cap, and a bomber jacket. Haack finds El Moussa’s outfit amusing, saying, “You know who you look like? Ice Ice Baby!” El Moussa quickly responds with a witty comment of his own, “I look like the best you ever had. Alright, let’s flip a house.”

The pair separated in 2016, after seven years of marriage. An altercation prompted this decision at the couple’s California home, where police were called and announced in a statement to People.

In an interview with People, the next yet divorced Christina El Moussa shared these thoughts:

“I didn’t necessarily know that we weren’t going to get back together,” says El Moussa, “It was after seeking therapy and trying to work things out that we both realized this is for the best.”

The divorce was made final in 2018.

The couple continued to work together on their show Flip or Flop, sharing even more laughs.



This Isn’t the First Time Christina Has Made Fun of Tarek

On an episode of Flip or Flop in season nine, Haack once again brings our attention to what El Moussa is wearing.

In the HGTV clip, Haack, laughing, asks, “What are you wearing? Are you going snowboarding after this?” El Moussa dons a winter coat with a fur-lined hood. To which El Moussa responds, “Why are you always making fun of my clothing?”

El Moussa later explains, “I went to Paris, and it was cold, and I wanted to look fancy,” also adding, “She just hates on me because she’s dressed like a nine-year-old boy, and I look like I’m in GQ magazine.”

See the full clip below:

Although Divorced the Pair Share the Value of Family

In a Halloween post to social media, Haack gave fans a peek into her holiday with a photo of her and El Moussa’s two children; their daughter, ten-year-old Taylor, and son, five-year-old Brayden, the foursome all smile for the camera.

We can find El Moussa sharing family updates on his social media as well.

In November, Taylor joined her parents on set while filming an episode of their hit show. This moment was captured and posted to Instagram as the family looked happily at the camera.

El Moussa had this to say of the experience:

We had some fun filming with my baby girl and her mama! I’m telling you…Taylor rocks design!

.

I’m so proud and excited for Taylor. She’s such a brilliant little girl and she’s full of life. I hope more than anything that she will be working by my side one day❤️

.

Should Tay get into design, investing, television, or all three!!? What should we do with this amazing girl!

.

Let’s start planning her future…she is almost 11 🤣🤣🤣

Even after a well-publicized divorce, the couple still finds time to share some laughs.

