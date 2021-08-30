HGTV’s Carmeon Hamilton Reveals Death of Husband

HGTV’s Carmeon Hamilton is mourning the death of her husband, Marcus, after a motorcycle accident on August 28. He was 37 years old.

The winner of “Design Star: Next Gen” revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of her late spouse.

“It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away,” she wrote. “I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon.”

Hamilton admitted, “I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second.” Still, the 35-year-old revealed that she cannot bring herself to figure out the next steps for her and their son, Davin.

“But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build,” the post continued. “They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing.”

She concluded, “Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps.”

Hamilton Was Planning A Vow Renewal

The Hamiltons were set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on September 10. To mark the occasion, they were planning to renew their vows.

“Meeting this man is the absolute best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she wrote on Instagram in May. “We’re coming up on our 15th year together and 10th year of marriage and I can’t wait to marry him all over again in a couple months!!! I hope you guys are ready for this planning journey!!! It’s going to be epic.”

Their marriage has often been a focal point of her social media, using the hashtag “#blacklove.”

To commemorate their last anniversary, she wrote on Instagram, “Marriage is like a work of art. Completely subjective and in most cases, only understood by it’s creators. It’s what you make of it, so create a masterpiece.”

Hamilton’s New Show Will Premiere in September

Hamilton discussed being a “wife and busy mom” in the trailer for her new series, “Reno My Rental.” Hosting a series on HGTV is her prize for winning “Design Star: Next Gen” in April. It is set to premiere on September 18.

“In each episode, Carmeon will help renters make their place feel like home by transforming the spaces with personalized improvements on a realistic budget that don’t compromise the structure of the property,” according to a press release. “In addition, Carmeon will access the products and services of local design vendors and artisans to create the breathtaking, unique designs.”

“Reno My Rental” will take place in Hamilton’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

