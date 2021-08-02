Drew and Linda Scott said “I do” on May 12, 2018. But, as it turns out, they were legally wed in Nashville, Tennessee shortly before their Italian wedding.

The At Home with Linda & Drew Scott hosts opened up about their secret nuptials during a recent YouTube video.





Play



Video Video related to drew & linda scott reveal details behind secret wedding 2021-08-01T23:56:15-04:00

“So, how it works: there’s a whole other process if you want to get married overseas, so, sort of like the legal wedding is done locally and then you just do a ceremony and all the fun stuff abroad,” one of HGTV’s resident twins revealed.

Follow the Heavy on HGTV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Drew went on to explain their out-of-the-box wedding, which took place in a hot tub. “The Property Brothers” star added that “instead of exchanging rings, we exchanged burgers.”

“The justice of the peace came to us and we’re in the hot tub and we thought they would be like, ‘No, we can’t do that,” he explained. Linda chimed in, “But she was very cool.”

According to People, the couple first met in 2010 during Toronto Fashion Week, getting engaged six years later. He told the publication, “I’ve never met another woman like her and once you do, you want to be with her forever.”

Drew & Linda Scott Held an Italian Ceremony With 305 Guests

Trading in the cheeseburgers for rings, the couple went on to celebrate their marriage with 305 of their closest friends and family in Puglia, Italy.

“Today couldn’t have been more magical,” the Scotts told People at the time. “We are very, very lucky.”

Fast forward and the couple celebrated their third anniversary by watching their wedding video for the first time. “We had our wedding three years ago and we just finished the wedding video two months ago,” Drew revealed on YouTube, while the couple snacked on “Canadian junk food.”

The couple also shared behind-the-scenes footage of their big day. In one clip, Drew teared up reading a note Linda snuck into his jacket pocket. For his part, Drew had a record player and vinyl copy of a song he wrote for his bride delivered to her bridal suite.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Ty Pennington Gets Engaged – See the Ring!