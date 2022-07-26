Drew Scott’s ‘Resting Dad Face’ Draws Huge Reaction from Fans & Famous Friends

Drew Scott has fans and friends in stitches over a new Instagram post that offers a sweet and funny peek into his life as a new dad. And though the HGTV star has a large social media following, after just a few hours the new post had generated over three times the “likes” and comments that any of his posts during the rest of the month of July had.

Scott and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their first child, Parker James, on May 12, 2022 — the same day as their fourth wedding anniversary. As the couple adjusts to having a newborn, Scott is doing his best to infuse the experience with laughter — even when parenting literally stinks.

Scott Explains Hilarious Reason For His ‘Resting Dad Face’

On July 26, Scott uploaded a selfie to Instagram and Facebook, showing him with his head on a pillow and baby Parker sound asleep on his chest. It’s a sweet scene at first glance, but the expression on Scott’s face and his caption tell another story.

“RDF (Resting Dad Face),” Scott wrote. “This is the look when you just heard the…” and Scott completed the sentence with a poop emoji.

Within hours, thousands of fans and friends had flooded the post to laugh, commiserate, and encourage the new dad to savor the moment, no matter how stinky. Many people posted laugh-till-you-cry emojis, including famous moms like singer Michelle Branch, fellow HGTV host Mika Kleinschmidt, and actress Mo Collins.

His twin brother and “Property Brothers” co-host Jonathan Scott joked, “I think being on diaper duty is your true calling.”

And Parker’s mama, Linda, replied, “But the sweetest poop ever.”

Plenty of fans also posted notes of encouragement, advising Scott to savor each moment — no matter how stinky.

One Facebook follower wrote, “I love the FB memories because I miss this stage SO much…do I want to go back? no…but I really do miss my girls being so tiny.”

Another wrote, “Hugs to you dad. It’s going to go by so fast. Take in every moment you can. Memories you’ll cherish forever.”

Scott responded to one fan, who wrote, “I remember those moments and miss it all. Take it all in Drew. Don’t blink.”

The designer dad replied, “I’m trying not to but I could use a little rest,” followed by a rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emoji.

Scott Worked From Home After Parker Was Born

Committed to being a hands-on dad, Scott has stayed close to home for much of baby Parker’s first weeks. On July 3, he posted a photo of himself with a makeshift office set up in the nursery.

“Loving my new office these days,” he wrote.

He and Linda put great effort into designing Parker’s nursery. Days after his birth, they shared a video of transforming their craft room into his room, which they didn’t think they’d finish before his arrival due to supply chain issues and furniture delivery delays.

The couple hired Katie Hunt, of Katie’s Wallpaper Installation, to install Rebel Walls’ “Jungle Land” design in verdant. And in the center of the nursery, they placed the refurbished cradle that Scott and his brothers, Jonathan and J.D., used as children. Their parents kept the cradle for 46 years, and now baby Parker will get to sleep in it, too.