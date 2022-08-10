HGTV Couple Shares ‘First Glimpses’ of Baby

Celebrity mom-to-be Heather Rae El Moussa is savoring — and sharing — every milestone in her pregnancy. She and her husband, longtime HGTV host Tarek El Moussa, have excitedly revealed details of their unexpected pregnancy journey ever since announcing the news in July. Now, they’re letting fans see their baby’s brand new ultrasound images.

At an upscale gender reveal party on July 24. couple learned they’re having a boy. The baby’s scheduled to arrive in early 2023, as is their new HGTV show, “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Heather Says Ultrasound Was ‘So Special’

After a visit to her OBGYN on Aug. 9, Heather posted her baby’s new ultrasound images on Instagram that evening.

“Got my first glimpse of our baby boy today,” Heather captioned a photo of several ultrasound images on a wooden table. “This was my very first time seeing him since finding out his gender, so it was so special.”

The real estate expert, who’s part of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” cast and is a real estate agent with the high-end firm The Oppenheim Group, told fans on social media that she loves any chance to see her baby and hear his heartbeat.

“As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way,” she wrote, “but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible.”

According to VeryWellFamily.com, ultrasounds are routinely performed at least once in pregnancy, typically during the second trimester between 18 and 22 weeks. Unless medically necessary, flat images — or 2D photos — are still used in most pregnancies to detect any abnormalities and measure the baby. But in recent years, 3D images have grown popular, giving parents a better look at their baby’s features, which it appears the El Moussas opted to have done.

Fans, Family & Famous Friends Are Excited For Couple

Married in Oct. 2021, the El Moussas had been open about their infertility journey. In July 2022, they told People Magazine that they were scheduled to transfer an embryo in the fall and didn’t expect to get pregnant naturally.

“It was a huge shock,” Heather told the publication. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

The El Moussas announced the news of Heather’s pregnancy on July 13 by posting images from a professional photo shoot on the beach with his kids. Taylor and Brayden both wore custom white t-shirts for the photos, with “Big Sister” and “Big Brother” above the announcement “Baby El Moussa Coming January 2023.” Since then, the couple has shared many details about their pregnancy journey.

On Aug. 7, Heather posted an Instagram photo of herself with a small baby bump, alongside her husband. “Still pinching myself that this is actually happening,” she wrote. “Feeling that pregnancy glow and loving every moment of it. I should be feeling flutters and him moving around very soon and I just can’t wait for that feeling.”

Within minutes of posting her ultrasound photos on Instagram, tens of thousands of fans had liked the post including some of Heather’s famous friends.

Returning “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge wrote, “So excited for you” with a red heart emoji, while a former cast member of that show, Gretchen Rossi, wrote, “Omg amazing! these are the best!”

The mom-to-be also received kind words from “Selling Sunset” stars Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan and Davina Potratz.

Heather’s hubby also chimed in, writing, “My big boy!!!!!!!!!” along with four heart emojis.